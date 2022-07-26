Warner Theatre Presents 11th Annual INTERNATIONAL PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL

The Warner Theatre will present its 11th Annual International Playwrights Festival held in the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre October 14 & 15, 2022 at 8 pm.

The mission of the International Playwrights Festival is to recognize the work of emerging and established playwrights and to build a link between the playwrights, the theatre community and our audiences. Tickets are on sale now at warnertheatre.org.

The festival is a two-night celebration of new works by playwrights from across the country and around the globe. 150 plays were accepted for consideration from across the United States, Canada, and Australia, as well as countries in Europe, Asia, and South America. Ten winners have been selected and one play will be invited to participate in the 2022 festival. This year's winning plays and playwrights are:

Friday, October 14, 2022, 8 pm

LIES MY MOTHER TOLD ME by Anne Marilyn Lucas of Massachusetts

RICKY AND READY by Colleen O'Doherty of Nebraska

BRAVE BLOOD by Rich Rubin of Oregon

LIKE CLOCKWORK by Andrada Angileri of New York SHELTER IN COMFORT by Rex MacGregor of New Zealand

Saturday, October 15, 2022, 8 pm

FREAK OUT by Charlene A. Donaghy of Connecticut

SLAMMIN' THE BONES by Cliff Odle of Maine

OFFENDED by Reed Halvorson of South Carolina

CHOOSE! by Bara Swain of New York

EXTRA TALL, PLEASE by Dan Bancroft of Maine

BETWEEN AUSTIN AND SAVANNAH by J. David Cook of Florida

For tickets or for more information about the playwrights, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.