Warner Theatre Announces the Nutmeg Spring Series

Performances are on March 24 and 25.

Feb. 17, 2023  
Join the Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory in the Warner Theatre's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre on March 24 and 25 for two presentations of classical and contemporary dance performances.

The Nutmeg's Spring Series will showcase excerpts from the iconic fairy tale ballet, The Sleeping Beauty, featuring Tchaikovsky's delightful musical score and a cast of fantastical characters. The Nutmeg will also present a pas de deux choreographed by Victoria Mazzarelli and originally premiered at the New York International Ballet Competition. Finally, The Nutmeg is particularly thrilled to present new contemporary works by Thel Moore, Anthony Bocconi and Kate Sutter. Moore is a graduate of Nutmeg and went on to dance professionally. Bocconi is currently a dancer with Momix and Sutter is the Co-Artistic Director/Choreographer of Syren Modern Dance.

Performances are Friday, March 24 at 7 pm, and Saturday, March 25 at 12 pm. Visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180 for tickets and more information.




