WTG to Present Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW This Month

Performances will be held on October 13th and 14th.

By: Oct. 08, 2023

WTG to Present Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW This Month

Windham Theatre Guild will present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, with book, music, and lyrics by Richard O'Brien, on Friday, October 13th at 8:00 PM and Saturday, October 14th at 7:00 PM & 11:00 PM.

The theme this year is the Roaring Twenties, so deck yourselves out in Great Gatsby fashion. We're talking flapper dresses, long gloves, cloche hats, pearls galore, pinstripe suits, bowties, and, of course, tuxes (for those of you that just happen to have one lying around).

Tickets:

$23 Adults

$20 Students/Seniors (60+)

Tickets can be reserved at the link below or by calling 860-423-2245 and will also be available at the door on show nights.




