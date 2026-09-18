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WILD TAXI Tribute Concert to Celebrate Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Harry Chapin

Satinwood performs songs including Cat's in the Cradle, Wild World, Taxi, and Father and Son.

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WILD TAXI Tribute Concert to Celebrate Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Harry Chapin

Wild Taxi: A Tribute Concert to Yusuf/Cat Stevens & Harry Chapin will take place Friday, October 9, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Presented by Satinwood, the folk-rock tribute concert will bring together music from the catalogs of Harry Chapin and Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

The program will draw in particular from Chapin's 1976 album Greatest Stories Live and Stevens' Tea for the Tillerman. Audiences can expect songs including “Cat's in the Cradle,” “Wild World,” “Taxi” and “Father and Son,” among others.

The concert is designed to introduce the music to new listeners while revisiting the songs for longtime fans of Chapin and Stevens.

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