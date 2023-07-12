Video: Get a Sneak Peek Into The New Paradigm Theatre Company's GREASE

Grease is the word...that brings in a crowd to local restaurants!

The New Paradigm Theatre Company has produced their first live social media streaming interview series

called "Soda Shop Talk" July 12th at Captain's Cove in Bridgeport. Watch it below!

This interview series takes place at local restaurant venues and streams live on Instagram and Facebook. The series is a "Grease-themed" promotion for their upcoming August musical, Click Here, in partnership with Wakeman Boys & Girls Club, and features both Broadway professionals and local youth. During the interviews Kristin Huffman, Broadway Veteran and Milford resident, interviews star performers from the production.

The first interview on July 12th was with "Sandy" (Kelley Alejos) and "Patty" (Katelyn Ferrari) and is part of NPT's social media leading up to the production August 18 and 19th at Black Rock Church's state of the art theatre in Fairfield. Click Here

NPT is still accepting suggestions from restaurants in the Fairfield and surrounding areas for this "Grease-themed" interview series that is bound to be great PR for the show and for the participating restaurants! Write to info@nptheatre.org if you have a favorite to suggest!

The production of Grease will take place August 18 and August 19 at 2pm and at 7 pm in the state of the art theater at Black RockChurch. Tickets can be found Click Here.

The New Paradigm Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre located in Connecticut that champions social responsibility and aims to raise the next generation of creative leaders and problem solvers through theatre arts and education.



