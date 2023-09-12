VIVA Broadway, An Afro-Latine Celebration Of Broadway Comes to Pa'lante Theatre Company

Pa'lante Theater Company, Connecticut's first and only Afro-Latine Black Box theater company, presents VIVA Broadway, a song-and-dance-filled musical revue celebrating Black and Latine musicals. Running for two weekends , this tuneful show will be in residence from September 15 through 24 at at Seven Angels Theatre (1 Plank Road, Waterbury, CT).

About the Show

WEPA!!! Don't miss this musical theater revue celebrating Black and Latine Musicals on Broadway including show-stopping numbers from In the Heights, The Color Purple, The Wiz, MJ the Musical, Shrek, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and more! A dizzying look at Black and Latine contributions to the stage, VIVA Broadway will have you laughing, singing, and crying in your seats.

Pa'lante Theatre's production of VIVA Broadway is directed by Zelest Caraballo with Music Direction by Elias Ocasio and Choreography by Sunshine Dance Center. Featured cast includes Luis Ramos, Fior Rodriguez, Anthony Pina-Ligon, Alanna Ferrazzi, Lisa Ward, Elias Ocasio, and Taji Hicks. The VIVA Broadway Ensemble is drawn from the Sunshine Dance Center.

The performance schedule is September 15 through September 24. Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 7pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets for VIVA Broadway are only $15 and can be reserved by visiting PalanteTheater.org or at SevenAngelsTheatre.org. Seven Angels Theatre is located at 1 Plank Road in Waterbury, right off I-84. There is plentiful free parking.

Collaboration with Seven Angels Theatre

Pa'lante Theater Company is pleased to collaborate with Seven Angels Theatre who is serving as the 2023 Presenting Sponsor. "Theatre and arts need to be reflective of the community in which it lives," said Feliciano-Roman. “Seven Angels is allowing us the opportunity to have our stories told by those who are living it.”