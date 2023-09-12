VIVA Broadway, An Afro-Latine Celebration Of Broadway Comes to Pa'lante Theatre Company

Performances run September 15 through September 24.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 2 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Pearl Sun To Lead SUNSET BOULEVARD At ACT of Connecticut Photo 3 Pearl Sun To Lead SUNSET BOULEVARD At ACT of Connecticut
Feature: WOMEN OF A CERTAIN STAGE at Westport Country Playhouse Photo 4 Feature: WOMEN OF A CERTAIN STAGE at Westport Country Playhouse

VIVA Broadway, An Afro-Latine Celebration Of Broadway Comes to Pa'lante Theatre Company

Pa'lante Theater Company, Connecticut's first and only Afro-Latine Black Box theater company, presents VIVA Broadway, a song-and-dance-filled musical revue celebrating Black and Latine musicals. Running for two weekends , this tuneful show will be in residence from September 15 through 24 at at Seven Angels Theatre (1 Plank Road, Waterbury, CT).

 

About the Show

WEPA!!! Don't miss this musical theater revue celebrating Black and Latine Musicals on Broadway including show-stopping numbers from In the Heights, The Color Purple, The Wiz, MJ the Musical, Shrek, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and more! A dizzying look at Black and Latine contributions to the stage, VIVA Broadway will have you laughing, singing, and crying in your seats. 

 

Pa'lante Theatre's production of VIVA Broadway is directed by Zelest Caraballo with Music Direction by Elias Ocasio and Choreography by Sunshine Dance Center. Featured cast includes Luis Ramos, Fior Rodriguez, Anthony Pina-Ligon, Alanna Ferrazzi, Lisa Ward, Elias Ocasio, and Taji Hicks. The VIVA Broadway Ensemble is drawn from the Sunshine Dance Center.

 

The performance schedule is September 15 through September 24. Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 7pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets for VIVA Broadway are only $15 and can be reserved by visiting PalanteTheater.org or at SevenAngelsTheatre.org. Seven Angels Theatre is located at 1 Plank Road in Waterbury, right off I-84. There is plentiful free parking.

 

 

Collaboration with Seven Angels Theatre

 

Pa'lante Theater Company is pleased to collaborate with Seven Angels Theatre who is serving as the 2023 Presenting Sponsor. "Theatre and arts need to be reflective of the community in which it lives," said Feliciano-Roman. “Seven Angels is allowing us the opportunity to have our stories told by those who are living it.” 




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
THE COLOR PURPLE Comes to the Ivoryton Playhouse This Month Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Comes to the Ivoryton Playhouse This Month

Ivoryton Playhouse presents the critically acclaimed musical The Color Purple, set to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling and unforgettable music. Learn more about the musical and how to get tickets here!

2
GET THE LED OUT Returns To The Warner Theatre, January 5 Photo
GET THE LED OUT Returns To The Warner Theatre, January 5

GET THE LED OUT, a celebration of “The Mighty Zep,” will bring their critically acclaimed show to the historic Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage) on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 8 pm!

3
Aaron Tveit to Play The Bushnell in November Photo
Aaron Tveit to Play The Bushnell in November

The Bushnell will present An Evening with Aaron Tveit. The charismatic Award-winning star of Broadway, television, and film will bring his singular charm and charisma to the Belding Theater for one lively evening of music on November 8, 2023. Get all the performance information here!

4
Cast Set for the New England Premiere of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED) at P Photo
Cast Set for the New England Premiere of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED) at Playhouse on Park

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED) by Jessica Bedford, Kathryn MacMilan, Charlotte Northeast, and Meghan Winch will run at Playhouse on Park September 27 - October 22, 2023. Learn more about the production and find out who is starring here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical
Kweskin Theatre (9/22-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And Away We Go
DRESSING ROOM THEATRE (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colosseum Rome Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-4/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PRIDE AND PREJUDICE written by Kate Hamill from the book by Jane Austen
The Sherman Playhouse (9/15-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cassatt String Quartet & Ursula Oppens, Piano
Music Mountain (9/17-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Darren Criss - A Very Darren Crissmas
Ridgefield Playhouse (12/06-12/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
ACT of CT (5/23-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jessica Vosk
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Private Jones
The Terris Theatre (10/13-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You