URINETOWN: IN CONCERT To Be Presented By Brief Cameo Productions

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Brief Cameo Productions is proud to announce its 2027 production: Urinetown: In Concert. The concert is scheduled to perform January 15th and 16th, 2027 at 7pm and January 17th at 5pm.

Interested patrons currently have the opportunity to become a sponsor of the production via the company's website: www.briefcameoproductions.com. Sponsorship packages include reserved seated ticketing and other perks. General admission tickets will be $30, and go on sale November 15th, 2026, also via the company's website.

Coming off of last January's concert staging of Side Show, the Brief Cameo artistic team were faced with several options as to what to program for 2027. 'Alan [Piotrowicz, BCP's Associate Producer]'s passion for the politically tinged subject matter of Urinetown, along with the show's gentle poking fun at musical theater tropes eventually put the show to the top of our list,' said Jim Clark, Brief Cameo Co-Founder and Producer, and co-director, along with Piotrowicz, of Urinetown: In Concert.

Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards, Urinetown, features music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann and book and lyrics by Greg Kotis, and is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics, and musical theatre itself. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs.

The Urinetown: In Concert cast will also feature several returning Brief Cameo Productions cast members: Bryan Quinn (BCP's Sunday in the Park with George, The Drowsy Chaperone, and The Lisbon Traviata) as Officer Lockstock, Jordan Adams (Drowsy) as Little Sally, Ethan Smith (Drowsy, Side Show) as Bobby Strong, Elizabeth Stassen (Side Show) as Hope Cladwell, Jacob Iglitzin (Master Class, Drowsy, Lisbon Traviata) as Mr. McQueen/Old Man Strong, Galen Donovan (Drowsy, Side Show, Lisbon Traviata) as Tiny Tom/Dr. Billeaux, Sydney Yargeau (Side Show, Lisbon Traviata) as Little Becky Two Shoes/Mrs. Millenium, Amy Buckley (Ragtime, Sunday in the Park..., Master Class) as Josephine Strong, and Nathan Szymanski (Side Show, Lisbon Traviata) as Officer Barrel. Appearing with the company for the first time are Alexis Digiacomo as Penelope Pennywise, Elio Perez as Senator Fipp/Hot Blades Harry, Rebecca Tobin as Soupy Sue/Cladwell's Secretary, and Joshua Steele Kelly as Caldwell B. Cladwell. The Urinetown production team features Co-Directors Jim Clark (BCP Producer) and Alan Piotrowicz (BCP Associate Producer), with Piotrowicz also contributing Production Design, Musical Director Jill Brunelle (BCP Resident Musical Director), Costume Designer Kathleen Santomasso, and Stage Manager Holly Price. Joining Brunelle in the pit will be Sam Moffett (Reeds), Adam Myers (Trombone), Dakota Singerline (Drums and Percussion), and Jordan Brint (Bass).

Performances of Urinetown will take place at The Centerbrook Meeting House, 51 Main Street, Centerbrook, CT.

Founded in 2019, Brief Cameo Productions produces high-quality concert stagings of classic and under-represented works of Musical Theater, showcases superior local and regional talent, and offers artistic and cultural enrichment through live performance. Brief Cameo Productions, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information visit: https://www.briefcameoproductions.com/

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 21 Days 16 Hrs 38 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Connecticut News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming