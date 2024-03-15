Troupers Light Opera To Present Gilbert and Sullivan's THE GONDOLIERS This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Troupers Light Opera will present the classic Gilbert and Sullivan opera, The Gondoliers, this April!

Theatregoers who attend the production will notice some significant changes to this timeless classic. While the music is the same as what Arthur Sullivan wrote, the costumes are a long way from the baggy-pants-and-vest gondolier outfits and the peasant dresses worn by the contadine in typical productions.

The setting has been moved to Venice of the 1950s, with the gondoliers dressed in the exact gondolier uniform of that time, and the women in the vibrant floral summer dresses, while Spanish nobility (the Duke and Duchess of Plaza-Toro and their daughter Casilda) appear as a well-born 1950s family down on its luck.

Moving the scene from 1755 to 1955, however, is not that much of a historical stretch. Venice of the 1750s was a happy, war-free time as Venetians were blissfully ignorant of Napoleon's impending invasion, while 1950s Venice joyfully celebrated the end of WWII. Both eras saw plenty of marriages: a frequent Gilbertian theme.

"The Troupers Light Opera production remains true to the music, lyrics, and book of Gondoliers," notes Stage Director Nancy Meyer. "Setting the production in the 1950s infuses the show with colorful, exciting energy and a culture of post-war relief and joy. Across the world, people were rebuilding and celebrating life and love. It is our goal to do the same with this production."

Tickets

The Gondoliers will be performed at 2:30 and 7:30 on Saturday, April 6, and Saturday, April 13, in the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. For tickets go to www.trouperslightopera.org.