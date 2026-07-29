NATALY AUKAR to Perform Two Shows at The Bushnell in December

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The Bushnell is set to welcome comic Nataly Aukar for two performances in the Autorino Great Hall in Hartford, Connecticut. Aukar, a Lebanese-born writer and performer based in New York City, will take the stage at 7:00 and 9:30 PM as part of her ongoing tour of a new stand-up hour. Tickets are available for purchase online, by phone, or in person at the box office. Showing at 7:00 and 9:30 PM in the Autorino Great Hall.

Nataly Aukar is a Lebanese-born and raised writer and performer based in NYC. As a stand-up comic, Nataly has toured the world headlining sold-out theaters across the US, Europe and the Middle East. She was featured in the "Netflix is a Joke Festival" as part of the “Introducing…” showcase and on "Don't Tell Comedy." Nataly can be seen in the Netflix feature "The Life List," directed by Adam Brooks and just wrapped the

indie feature Skit written and directed by Badr Mastrouq and Des Lombardo. She was also recently featured on Vulture's 2025 "The Comedians You Should and Will Know of 2025." Nataly is touring her brand-new hour around North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia.

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 27, at 10 AM and can be purchased online at Bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

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