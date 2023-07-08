TheaterWorks Hartford and Community Partners In Action Host Fundraiser This Month

The event includes an exhibition of artwork courtesy of The Prison Arts Program and a performance of CLYDE's by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage.

By: Jul. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Danbury's Musicals At Richter Kicks Off 39th Season Under The Stars With THE ADDAMS FAMILY Photo 1 Danbury's Musicals At Richter Kicks Off 39th Season Under The Stars With THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Musicals at Richter Photo 2 Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Musicals at Richter
Madison Lyric Stage Presents SPRING AWAKENING, June 21-30 Photo 3 Madison Lyric Stage Presents SPRING AWAKENING, June 21-30
Warner Theatre Executive Director Rufus de Rham to Step Down in July Photo 4 Warner Theatre Executive Director Rufus de Rham to Step Down in July

TheaterWorks Hartford has announced that Thursday, July 13th at 5:30 PM, Executive Director Beth Hines and Prison Arts Program Manager Jeffrey Greene will join Honorary Chair Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin at TheaterWorks to help raise awareness for Community Partners in Action's mission and the long-term sustainability of CPA's Prison Arts Program.

CPA's annual fundraiser includes a pre-show reception with delicious food courtesy of the Pond House Café. The event also includes an exhibition of artwork courtesy of The Prison Arts Program and a performance of CLYDE's by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage.

Art: "Chow." Prison Food Fantasies (& Realities). Memories of the last meal before incarceration. Dreams of the first meal upon release. The “food” served in the chow hall captures memories of the last meal before incarceration. An exhibition of artwork from CPA Prison Arts workshop participants at Brooklyn, Osborn and York Correctional Institutions.  

Theater: You'll see TheaterWorks Hartford's production of the sensational Broadway hit, "Clyde's." Penned by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, this comedy takes place in a truck stop sandwich shop where the kitchen staff, all of whom have done time, get a chance to reclaim their lives. The staff finds purpose and permission to dream through their quest to create the perfect sandwich. It's a recipe for laughter!


Tickets are available on CPA's website.


About TheaterWorks Hartford

Celebrating its 37th season, TheaterWorks Hartford (TWH) is committed to the power of storytelling in creating community. TWH produces high quality, contemporary theater that is relevant to our audiences, engages a diverse community, and provides insight into the human experience. Founded in 1985, TWH has produced over 175  plays and presents approximately 150 performances per season. TWH also owns and manages the historic property at 233 Pearl Street, known as City Arts on Pearl. City Arts provides an affordable home and services to a diverse family of non-profit arts organizations.

About Community Partners in Action

Community Partners in Action is a nonprofit human services organization that works with adults and youth throughout Connecticut, supporting the transition from life in the criminal justice system to life in the community and the workforce. Their work includes reentry services, alternatives to incarceration, a prison arts program, and residential supervision of youth and adults. Their commitment to ensuring participants have the right to work; the right to an adequate standard of living including food, clothing, and housing; the right to physical and mental health services has never wavered since their founding in 1875.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Musicals at Richter Photo
Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Musicals at Richter

On Friday, July 7th, I had the pleasure of yet again being blown away by the incredible talent that Musicals at Richter, in Danbury, CT has found to star in their show, this time, being a musical comedy that I have never seen before, THE ADDAMS FAMILY.

2
Musical Comedy Revue THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) Comes To Legacy Theatre July 1 Photo
Musical Comedy Revue THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) Comes To Legacy Theatre July 13-30!

Do you love classic Broadway showtunes? Know every word to 'The Phantom of the Opera', 'Company', 'Carousel', and 'Hello Dolly'? Enjoy the hilarious Apple TV+ musical comedy, 'Schmigadoon!'? 'The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!)' is a love letter to musical theatre, sung in the style of the best musical theatre composers of all time, including Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander & Ebb.

3
DANSEREYE ~ CHOREOGRAFFITI Comes to the Warner Theatre in August Photo
DANSEREYE ~ CHOREOGRAFFITI Comes to the Warner Theatre in August

The Warner Theatre has announced the return of Dansereye. The production will feature the premiere of Scott Thyberg's newest ballet, The Seven Deadly Songs ~ 7 Songs, 7 Genres, 7 Decades, 7 Sins, And Several Deadly Dancers. Artists are current or former members of Oklahoma City Ballet, Ryan Jolicoeur-Nye, Artistic Director.    

4
Register Now For Darlene Zollers Adult Tap Classes Through Playhouse Theatre Academy Photo
Register Now For Darlene Zoller's Adult Tap Classes Through Playhouse Theatre Academy

Playhouse Theatre Academy is offering Adult Tap Classes this summer for ages 18 and up. The session will be from July 10 - August 14th, and walk-ins are welcome. Darlene Zoller's classes are continuing by popular demand, after successful winter and spring sessions. Registration is open, and slots are filling quickly. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE TEMPEST
Curtain Call (7/13-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten
The Kate (7/13-7/16)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers Teen Editionn
Cabaret On Main Theater (7/21-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Treehouse Comedy Night at MTC!
Music Theatre of CT (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PENDERECKI STRING QUARTET & ANYA ALEXEYEV, PIANO
Music Mountain (7/16-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MAUCHA ADNET WITH THE BRAZILIAN TRIO "BOSSA ALWAYS NOVA"
Music Mountain (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fun Home
Brookfield Theatre (12/01-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers Teen Editionn
Cabaret On Main Theater (7/21-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EUCLID QUARTET
Music Mountain (7/23-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You