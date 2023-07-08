TheaterWorks Hartford and Community Partners In Action Host Fundraiser This Month

TheaterWorks Hartford has announced that Thursday, July 13th at 5:30 PM, Executive Director Beth Hines and Prison Arts Program Manager Jeffrey Greene will join Honorary Chair Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin at TheaterWorks to help raise awareness for Community Partners in Action's mission and the long-term sustainability of CPA's Prison Arts Program.

CPA's annual fundraiser includes a pre-show reception with delicious food courtesy of the Pond House Café. The event also includes an exhibition of artwork courtesy of The Prison Arts Program and a performance of CLYDE's by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage.

Art: "Chow." Prison Food Fantasies (& Realities). Memories of the last meal before incarceration. Dreams of the first meal upon release. The “food” served in the chow hall captures memories of the last meal before incarceration. An exhibition of artwork from CPA Prison Arts workshop participants at Brooklyn, Osborn and York Correctional Institutions.



Theater: You'll see TheaterWorks Hartford's production of the sensational Broadway hit, "Clyde's." Penned by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, this comedy takes place in a truck stop sandwich shop where the kitchen staff, all of whom have done time, get a chance to reclaim their lives. The staff finds purpose and permission to dream through their quest to create the perfect sandwich. It's a recipe for laughter!



Tickets are available on CPA's website.



About TheaterWorks Hartford

Celebrating its 37th season, TheaterWorks Hartford (TWH) is committed to the power of storytelling in creating community. TWH produces high quality, contemporary theater that is relevant to our audiences, engages a diverse community, and provides insight into the human experience. Founded in 1985, TWH has produced over 175 plays and presents approximately 150 performances per season. TWH also owns and manages the historic property at 233 Pearl Street, known as City Arts on Pearl. City Arts provides an affordable home and services to a diverse family of non-profit arts organizations.

About Community Partners in Action

Community Partners in Action is a nonprofit human services organization that works with adults and youth throughout Connecticut, supporting the transition from life in the criminal justice system to life in the community and the workforce. Their work includes reentry services, alternatives to incarceration, a prison arts program, and residential supervision of youth and adults. Their commitment to ensuring participants have the right to work; the right to an adequate standard of living including food, clothing, and housing; the right to physical and mental health services has never wavered since their founding in 1875.