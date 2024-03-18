The Windham Theatre Guild To Present PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Windham Theatre Guild will present Puffs, (Two Act Edition) Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At A Certain School of Magic and Magic by Matt cox, opening Friday, April 5, 2024, at the Burton Leavitt Theatre.

We all know the stories of heroes. The One who is destined for something greater, but what about everyone else? Puffs is a story of the supporting players and their journey through seven years of magical adventure. Wayne is an ordinary kid who receives some extraordinary news and moves from New Mexico to England to be trained as a wizard. While he tries to adjust to a new world of wizards, witches and strange British accents, he starts to wonder if he could actually be the hero he wants to be.

Tickets

Puffs runs April 5, 6, 11, 12 & 13 at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 7 & 14 at 2:00pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $17 for Students and Seniors, and $13 for children under 12. UCONN/ECSU/QVCC students pay $15 with student ID.

There's a Special Price for the Thursday, April 11th Performance--Anyone who buys a ticket at the door on Thursday, April 11th will pay the kid's price of just $13. This offer does NOT apply to tickets reserved in advance. For tickets and information, visit windhamtheatreguild.org or call 860-423-2245. Tickets will also be available at the door. No refunds.