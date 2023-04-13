Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

The Warner Theatre Reveals New Additions To Production Team

Learn more about the new staff members here!

Apr. 13, 2023  
The Warner Theatre Reveals New Additions To Production Team

The Warner Theatre welcomes new team members to its Production Department, and honors the years of dedication of former Artistic Director, Sharon Houk.

Sharon W. Houk has been involved in both community and professional theater for over 30 years - with over half that time at the Warner Theatre. She directed/choreographed the national community theater premiere production of ONCE at the Warner in February 2018. Her production of WINTER FLOWERS by Lily Rusek for the Warner Theater won the CT State Theater Festival in 2014, the New England Regional Theatre Festival in 2015 and went on to compete in the American Association of Community Theater's AACTFEST 2015 in Grand Rapids, Michigan as one of 12 productions selected from across the United States.

"The Warner has been such an integral part of my life for so long - I cannot truly express what an impact it has had on me and so many WSC performers and volunteers. While I am sad to be shifting out of production work at the Warner, I am excited to take on a new role - specifically that of 'Mommy' to our son Charlie and as a Certified Party & Special Event Rental Coordinator at Expert Rental in Torrington. You will still see me 'trodding the boards' at the Warner and other area theaters - once you catch the "theater bug," it's hard to shake it!" says Sharon.

During this transition, the Warner Theatre has welcomed Dick Terhune as its new Artistic Director. Dick has a long and rich history with the Warner as an actor and director, most recently with Stage @ The Warner's production of "Misery" last winter.

Dick says, "I am excited to build on and continue the tradition of producing work of the highest caliber and inviting audiences, actors, designers, and technicians to join our theatre community.

The Warner's newest Director of Programming is Matt Dettmer. Matt has spent his life in the performing arts; he took ballet from grade school through high school, worked backstage through college, sang in an A Cappella group, earned his MFA, and had a subsequent career in costumes. His career has seen him working in colleges, small professional theaters, regional theaters, opera, and he has built costumes for Broadway and international tours. His first experience here at the Warner was designing costumes for the production of 8 Track that Sharon directed in 2006.

Matt adds, "I never thought that designing costumes would lead to being the Director of Programming, but I'm excited to be a part of where the Warner is going."

Lucinda Rowe has joined the team as Production Manager. Lucinda is a 35-year music industry veteran as artist, songwriter, producer, engineer, manager and tour manager. As an artist Lucinda's undeniable stage presence has had her performing with or opening for many well-known artists such as Stevie Nicks, Pat Benatar, Eddie Money, REO Speedwagon, Tony Bennett, and numerous others. Her background in producing intimate to large scale entertainment events has brought her to many well-known venues across the United States, with her own self-produced events and shows of up-and-coming artists and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. She is passionate about producing diverse programming and excited to be part of the Warner Theatre team.

The Warner Theatre is thrilled to expand its Production team in addition to members Dustin Pfander (House Sound & Production Crew Chief), Woodrow Dick (Technical Director), and Renee Purdy (Costume & Properties Shop Manager).

Renee Purdy's passion for Costumes and Design began in her hometown of New Orleans where she designed costumes for Mardi Gras Krewes. Moving to Connecticut gave way to the opportunity for a career in theatre. Having worked in Equity, Summer Stock, academic and community theatres has allowed Renee many opportunities and friendships in the industry. Fifteen seasons ago, Renee joined the Warner community and has made her home here. Now as Costume and Properties shop manager and Resident Costume Designer, Renee says she is so proud and humbled to be a part of this stellar Production Team.

New staff additions at the Warner have allowed for a more vibrant and robust schedule of programming, including new series' such as Studio Sessions @ NMST, diverse live music and comedy acts, stage productions, and more.

To learn more about the Warner Theatre's upcoming productions, please visit warnertheatre.org.



Previews: THE PROM Embraces Acceptance At Stamford High School Photo
Previews: THE PROM Embraces Acceptance At Stamford High School
What more authentic place to produce the Broadway musical The Prom than at a high school with an enormously talented cast and director? Audiences will relive their high school feelings of wanting to be accepted the moment they step into Stamford High School's picture-perfect brick building.
Leonardo Suarez-Paz To Perform As A Soloist With The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra This Mon Photo
Leonardo Suarez-Paz To Perform As A Soloist With The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra This Month
Leonardo Suarez-Paz performs as a soloist with the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra - April 15th & 16th, 2023.
Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The Bushnell Photo
Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The Bushnell
A jukebox musical depicting the true life story of the award-winning Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll, Tina Turner is now playing at The Bushnell through April 16th. Don't miss this incredibly moving, tour-de-force musical featuring an unforgettable cast and electrifying performances.
THE SALVAGERS World Premiere & More Set for Yale Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Season Photo
THE SALVAGERS World Premiere & More Set for Yale Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Season
Yale Repertory Theatre has announced its 2023–24 season of four plays.

More Hot Stories For You


The Warner Theatre Reveals New Additions To Production TeamThe Warner Theatre Reveals New Additions To Production Team
April 13, 2023

The Warner Theatre welcomes new team members to its Production Department, and honors the years of dedication of former Artistic Director, Sharon Houk.
THE SALVAGERS World Premiere & More Set for Yale Repertory Theatre 2023-24 SeasonTHE SALVAGERS World Premiere & More Set for Yale Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Season
April 12, 2023

Yale Repertory Theatre has announced its 2023–24 season of four plays.
ADVENTURES IN OZ Immersive Theatrical Experience Comes to Lachat Town FarmADVENTURES IN OZ Immersive Theatrical Experience Comes to Lachat Town Farm
April 12, 2023

This May, audiences are invited on a magical journey through a strange land as Lachat Town Farm in Weston, Connecticut is transformed into the immersive theatrical experience, ADVENTURES IN OZ. 
The Ballard Institute Presents RAMAYANA: A Tale of Trees and WoodThe Ballard Institute Presents RAMAYANA: A Tale of Trees and Wood
April 12, 2023

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry is pleased to present Ramayana: A Tale of Trees and Wood on Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
Shubert Theatre And International Festival Of Arts & Ideas Present National Dance Theatre Company Of Jamaica, June 2 & 3Shubert Theatre And International Festival Of Arts & Ideas Present National Dance Theatre Company Of Jamaica, June 2 & 3
April 11, 2023

​​​​​​​Shubert Theatre and International Festival of Ars & Ideas will co-present the NATIONAL DANCE THEATRE COMPANY (NDTC) OF JAMAICA on June 2 & 3, 2023. The performances on Friday, June 2 at 7:30 and Saturday, June 3 at 2:00pm are sponsored by Liberty Bank and the International Association of New Haven.
share