The Warner Theatre Reveals New Additions To Production Team

The Warner Theatre welcomes new team members to its Production Department, and honors the years of dedication of former Artistic Director, Sharon Houk.

Sharon W. Houk has been involved in both community and professional theater for over 30 years - with over half that time at the Warner Theatre. She directed/choreographed the national community theater premiere production of ONCE at the Warner in February 2018. Her production of WINTER FLOWERS by Lily Rusek for the Warner Theater won the CT State Theater Festival in 2014, the New England Regional Theatre Festival in 2015 and went on to compete in the American Association of Community Theater's AACTFEST 2015 in Grand Rapids, Michigan as one of 12 productions selected from across the United States.

"The Warner has been such an integral part of my life for so long - I cannot truly express what an impact it has had on me and so many WSC performers and volunteers. While I am sad to be shifting out of production work at the Warner, I am excited to take on a new role - specifically that of 'Mommy' to our son Charlie and as a Certified Party & Special Event Rental Coordinator at Expert Rental in Torrington. You will still see me 'trodding the boards' at the Warner and other area theaters - once you catch the "theater bug," it's hard to shake it!" says Sharon.

During this transition, the Warner Theatre has welcomed Dick Terhune as its new Artistic Director. Dick has a long and rich history with the Warner as an actor and director, most recently with Stage @ The Warner's production of "Misery" last winter.

Dick says, "I am excited to build on and continue the tradition of producing work of the highest caliber and inviting audiences, actors, designers, and technicians to join our theatre community.

The Warner's newest Director of Programming is Matt Dettmer. Matt has spent his life in the performing arts; he took ballet from grade school through high school, worked backstage through college, sang in an A Cappella group, earned his MFA, and had a subsequent career in costumes. His career has seen him working in colleges, small professional theaters, regional theaters, opera, and he has built costumes for Broadway and international tours. His first experience here at the Warner was designing costumes for the production of 8 Track that Sharon directed in 2006.

Matt adds, "I never thought that designing costumes would lead to being the Director of Programming, but I'm excited to be a part of where the Warner is going."

Lucinda Rowe has joined the team as Production Manager. Lucinda is a 35-year music industry veteran as artist, songwriter, producer, engineer, manager and tour manager. As an artist Lucinda's undeniable stage presence has had her performing with or opening for many well-known artists such as Stevie Nicks, Pat Benatar, Eddie Money, REO Speedwagon, Tony Bennett, and numerous others. Her background in producing intimate to large scale entertainment events has brought her to many well-known venues across the United States, with her own self-produced events and shows of up-and-coming artists and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. She is passionate about producing diverse programming and excited to be part of the Warner Theatre team.

The Warner Theatre is thrilled to expand its Production team in addition to members Dustin Pfander (House Sound & Production Crew Chief), Woodrow Dick (Technical Director), and Renee Purdy (Costume & Properties Shop Manager).

Renee Purdy's passion for Costumes and Design began in her hometown of New Orleans where she designed costumes for Mardi Gras Krewes. Moving to Connecticut gave way to the opportunity for a career in theatre. Having worked in Equity, Summer Stock, academic and community theatres has allowed Renee many opportunities and friendships in the industry. Fifteen seasons ago, Renee joined the Warner community and has made her home here. Now as Costume and Properties shop manager and Resident Costume Designer, Renee says she is so proud and humbled to be a part of this stellar Production Team.

New staff additions at the Warner have allowed for a more vibrant and robust schedule of programming, including new series' such as Studio Sessions @ NMST, diverse live music and comedy acts, stage productions, and more.

To learn more about the Warner Theatre's upcoming productions, please visit warnertheatre.org.