 The University of Hartford's Hartt School Dance Division Performs VANTAGE POINT This Month

Performances are Friday, October 20th at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, October 21st at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

 The University of Hartford’s Hartt School Dance Division presents "Vantage Point", the Fall Senior Dance Concert. Performances are Friday, October 20th at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, October 21st at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Theater at The Mort and Irma Handel Performing Arts Center, 35 Westbourne Parkway, Hartford. 

“Vantage Point” is an evening length performance showcasing the original works and solo commissions of seniors Taylor Brett, Jade Cappella, Tessa Flynn, Isabella Silvercase, Grace Smith, and Alli Tomsik. Each senior brings their unique creativity from the studio to the stage in this celebration of dance. After the past four years, these six seniors explore different themes that have made an impact in cultivating their craft such as the elusive construct of memory, enduring affection, dwindling time, discovering your own power, contentment, and experiencing qualitative time. As well as creating works, these dancers are performing solo works by professional choreographers, Marcus Schulkind, Pascal Rioult, Gabrielle Lamb, Braeden Barnes, Julie Tabiason, and Didy Veldman that represent each dancer's individual style and strengths. Come join us for a night of dancing, looking into our perspective through “Vantage Point.” 


For ticket reservations, please visit the links below and provide the required information to reserve a seat. This is a free performance, but tickets are required to attend. Friday, October 20th at 7:30pm: Click Here. Saturday, October 21st at 2:00pm: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D48AEAA2AA4FFCF8-44573042-hartt. Saturday, October 21st at 7:30pm: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D48AEAA2AA4FFCF8-44573073-hartt.




