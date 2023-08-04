The Ridgefield Theater Barn Announced 2023 Teen And Youth Workshops

The Ridgefield Theater Barn recently opened registration for their Fall workshops, nickelodeon The SpongeBob Musical, Youth Edition for teens, and Charming for younger performers.

In addition, the Ridgefield Theater Barn has announced their entire season of teen and youth workshops through the end of the school year which offers parents the opportunity to plan (and register) ahead and to potentially save money with discounted packages if kids are enrolled for an entire season of workshops.

RTBK workshops are geared toward kids in grades 3 through 12 with an interest in acting, singing, or musical theater. The programs are non-audition based, inclusive to all and offer a fun, nurturing environment where kids can be themselves. Due to the generous support of Arts for Everyone, financial aid and scholarships are available to any student.

Later in the season are Holiday Glee and Holiday Glee, Jr, the youth musical, Paintin' the Fence, and a teen workshop of comedic skits, both in the Winter. In the Spring they are offering the teen musical Mean Girls, Jr, and a youth workshop of comedic skits, Super Hero. Packages are available providing significant discounts for kids participating in all the workshops in their age group for the year.

A brand-new program, Little Theater, for kids in grades 1 through 3, will be launching this season as well with information coming soon.

For more information, including full descriptions, a complete schedule, workshop and package prices, and registration details, please visit the Barn website, Click Here. Those with questions regarding financial support should reach out to Box Office Manager, Craig David Rosen, boxoffice@ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.