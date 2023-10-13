The Palace Theatre Honors Michael L. Widland At Second Annual Chairman's Dinner

On Tuesday, September 26, The Palace Theatre in Stamford held its second annual Chairman's Dinner to recognize longtime board member and current chairman Michael L. Widland. Nearly 100 supporters gathered on the stage of The Palace for the event, which also featured special performances from the organization's Arts Education participants and The Steve Clarke Trio Band.

"For more than 31 years, Michael has been a strong advocate for The Palace," said Michael Moran, the organization's President and CEO. "We are deeply grateful for his unwavering commitment to the arts and are thrilled to present him with this much-deserved honor."

The evening was sponsored by generous corporate donors including Shipman & Goodwin, NBC Universal, and Ernst & Young.

The Palace's Arts Education programs and workshops are held year-round and strive to Inspire, Challenge and Engage through the arts area youth by offering opportunities in performing, choreography, playwriting, master classes and intensives in acting, voice and dance. Participants learn skills that are important in academic life and long-time success such as confidence, problem-solving, teamwork, perseverance, and focus.

The Palace Theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford, CT. For the latest news and updates, follow @ThePalaceTheatreStamford on Facebook and @PalaceStamford on Twitter and Instagram.

About The Palace Theatre



The 1,600-seat Palace Theatre is dedicated to performing arts of all genres - music, dance, theatre and comedy. In addition to hosting world-renowned performers in each of those fields, the Palace partners with arts organizations like the Stamford Symphony and Connecticut Ballet for their performances. The Theatre's three floors encompass a deeper-than-typical Broadway-size stage, a café, a Learning Center, a theatre-long art gallery and a magnificent glass-walled promenade. The Palace is dedicated to providing exciting entertainment that enriches the cultural, educational, economic, and social life of the community. For the latest news and updates, follow @ThePalaceTheatreStamford on Facebook and @PalaceStamford on Twitter.