The Palace Theatre Honors Michael L. Widland At Second Annual Chairman's Dinner

Recognizing a longtime board member and current chairman.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SOUTH PACIFIC, THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD & More Set for Goodspeed Musicals 2024 Season Photo 3 Goodspeed Musicals Unveils 2024 Season Featuring SOUTH PACIFIC & More
Ta-Tynisa Wilson, Keirsten Hodgens, Trejah Bostic & More to Star in DREAMGIRLS at Goodspee Photo 4 Cast Set for DREAMGIRLS at Goodspeed Musicals

The Palace Theatre Honors Michael L. Widland At Second Annual Chairman's Dinner

On Tuesday, September 26, The Palace Theatre in Stamford held its second annual Chairman's Dinner to recognize longtime board member and current chairman Michael L. Widland. Nearly 100 supporters gathered on the stage of The Palace for the event, which also featured special performances from the organization's Arts Education participants and The Steve Clarke Trio Band.

"For more than 31 years, Michael has been a strong advocate for The Palace," said Michael Moran, the organization's President and CEO. "We are deeply grateful for his unwavering commitment to the arts and are thrilled to present him with this much-deserved honor."

The evening was sponsored by generous corporate donors including Shipman & Goodwin, NBC Universal, and Ernst & Young.

The Palace's Arts Education programs and workshops are held year-round and strive to Inspire, Challenge and Engage through the arts area youth by offering opportunities in performing, choreography, playwriting, master classes and intensives in acting, voice and dance. Participants learn skills that are important in academic life and long-time success such as confidence, problem-solving, teamwork, perseverance, and focus.

The Palace Theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford, CT. For the latest news and updates, follow @ThePalaceTheatreStamford on Facebook and @PalaceStamford on Twitter and Instagram.

About The Palace Theatre


The 1,600-seat Palace Theatre is dedicated to performing arts of all genres - music, dance, theatre and comedy. In addition to hosting world-renowned performers in each of those fields, the Palace partners with arts organizations like the Stamford Symphony and Connecticut Ballet for their performances. The Theatre's three floors encompass a deeper-than-typical Broadway-size stage, a café, a Learning Center, a theatre-long art gallery and a magnificent glass-walled promenade. The Palace is dedicated to providing exciting entertainment that enriches the cultural, educational, economic, and social life of the community. For the latest news and updates, follow @ThePalaceTheatreStamford on Facebook and @PalaceStamford on Twitter.



RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
2ND ACT SERIES: KERRI-LEE MAYLAND Comes to the Palace Theater This Month Photo
2ND ACT SERIES: KERRI-LEE MAYLAND Comes to the Palace Theater This Month

You may know Kerri-Lee Mayland from her tenure as an Emmy Award-winning news anchor NBC CT. On Tuesday, October 24th at 7:00 pm, join the Palace Theater for a conversation with Mayland to discover how she took a chance and designed her dream life.

2
The Wadsworth Atheneum Unveils October Events Photo
The Wadsworth Atheneum Unveils October Events

Discover the exciting October events happening at The Wadsworth Atheneum. From art exhibitions to film screenings, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

3
Review: 3X3 FESTIVAL: TRU begins the Festival with Flair at Brookfield Theater Of The Arts Photo
Review: 3X3 FESTIVAL: TRU begins the Festival with Flair at Brookfield Theater Of The Arts

There is so much more to Theatre than just musicals and full-length plays. For a single actor in a solo show to stand on that stage and create a work of art by themselves is bold and can be just as thrilling as a 30-person dance ensemble. 'Tru' set the bar high for the rest of the Festival.

4
 The University of Hartfords Hartt School Dance Division Performs VANTAGE POINT This Photo
 The University of Hartford's Hartt School Dance Division Performs VANTAGE POINT This Month

 The University of Hartford’s Hartt School Dance Division presents 'Vantage Point', the Fall Senior Dance Concert. Learn more about the concert here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

In the Rehearsal Room: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Hartford Stage Video
In the Rehearsal Room: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Hartford Stage
Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12 Video
Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical in Connecticut BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical
Kweskin Theatre (9/22-10/14)Tracker
A Hundred Words for Snow in Connecticut A Hundred Words for Snow
Connecticut Repertory Theatre (10/05-10/15)Tracker
The TOXIC AVENGER, the MUSICAL in Connecticut The TOXIC AVENGER, the MUSICAL
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (10/13-10/28)Tracker
Something Rotten! A Very New Musical in Connecticut Something Rotten! A Very New Musical
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (10/13-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Elf in Connecticut Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)Tracker
Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches in Connecticut Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (11/03-11/12)Tracker
Oddfellows Playhouse Fall 2023 Classes in Connecticut Oddfellows Playhouse Fall 2023 Classes
Oddfellows Playhouse Youth Theater (9/16-11/16)
3X3 One Man Show Festival in Connecticut 3X3 One Man Show Festival
Brookfield Theatre (10/06-10/22)
Dreamgirls in Connecticut Dreamgirls
The Goodspeed (11/10-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You