The Palace Theater Announces Rescheduled Shows and Performance Dates

The Palace Theater like many businesses was forced to close its doors temporarily in response to the Executive order from Governor Lamont in response to the Covid 19 Pandemic. As a result, the unforeseen impact of this health crisis has altered the timing of many of the season's remaining programs and events that had been scheduled.

Although the stage is currently dark, staff is working diligently to reschedule as many shows as possible. This is not an easy task, as shows, artists and theaters across the nation are all working on new schedules and tour routes. In anticipation of a brighter tomorrow, here is an update of rescheduled shows so far:

Rescheduled Performances:

An Intimate Evening with David Foster October 16, 2020

Alison Krauss October 17, 2020

Charlie Daniels Band & Marshall Tucker Band November 15, 2020

Jersey Boys April 3, 2021

We are still working on finalizing the rescheduled dates for the following performances:

An American In Paris TBD

Chicago TBD

Celebrate 15: Party at the Palace TBD

Charles Esten TBD

Canceled

Due to the tour's schedule, the much-anticipated production of Finding Neverland is officially canceled.

Abiding by Executive Orders and social distancing protocol, the Box Office is currently not staffed. The hope is to have limited staff with modified Box Office hours in a few weeks. Until then, please hold your calls. Ticket buyers for any of the rescheduled or cancelled shows will be receiving emails with more information on our ticketing and refund policies within a few days. As this is new territory for all, the public's patience is appreciated. The Palace remains committed to outstanding customer service, but it may take a bit longer than usual due to these unusual circumstances we are all experiencing.

Photo Credit: Felix Rodriquez





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You