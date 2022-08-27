Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The New Paradigm Theater Company to Present PROJECT CABARET Group Classes

The six-week session begins on September 17.

Aug. 27, 2022  

The New Paradigm Theater Company to Present PROJECT CABARET Group Classes

New Paradigm Theatre announces a new class that guides students in creating their own cabaret show with other performers. The class includes six weeks of group classes and a final ensemble cabaret performance.

New Paradigm Theatre continues to push creative boundaries while cultivating and teaching students how to produce their own work. The class aims to give students tools to become imaginative performers, content creators, and creative entrepreneurs. These classes will promote leadership and will continue NPT's mission of nurturing and growing community engagement.  

Each cabaret class will have the chance to perform solos and group numbers with a guest star from Broadway, Film, or TV in their final cabaret performance, and students also have the opportunity to perform one of their songs at the Emmanuel Fair on October 15th with their cabaret classmates.

Paradigm Theater Company will welcome actors and singers to this inaugural class taught by Broadway Veteran and Artistic Director, Kristin Huffman. Technical lighting and sound supplied by Dominic Mantuano, Executive Director of the Connecticut Burns Care Foundation.

DATES:

Classes on Saturday: (9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, (10/15 no classes-sing at Fair), 10/22, 10/29)

8 -12 year olds - 7 weeks total 11:00-12:15
Last weekend is the show at 6pm (Dessert and Coffee) Student fee: $329 but a 10% discount before 9/1

13 years - High school - 7 weeks total 1:00-2:15
Last weekend is the show at 8pm (Dessert and Coffee) Student fee: $329 but a 10% discount before 9/1

For more information or to register, visit www.nptheatre.org.




