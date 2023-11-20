Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

The Met: Live in HD Brings FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS to the Warner Next Month

The performance is on Saturday, December 9 at 12:55 pm ET.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

The Met: Live in HD Brings FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS to the Warner Next Month

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Daniel Catan's Florencia en el Amazonas on Saturday, December 9 at 12:55 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium. A complementary lecture by Kelly Whitesell, soprano, will be offered two hours before the opera in the Warner's Atrium (11-11:45 am).

For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or call (860) 489-7180

Sung in Spanish and inspired by the magical realism of Gabriel García Márquez, Mexican composer Daniel Catán’s 1996 opera focuses on an opera diva, Florencia Grimaldi, who returns to her native Brazil to perform and to search for her lost lover, who has vanished into the jungle. The Met premiere stars soprano Ailyn Pérez as Florencia in a new production by Mary Zimmerman that brings the mystical realm of the Amazon to the Met stage. The distinguished ensemble of artists portraying the diva’s fellow travelers on the river boat to Manaus features Gabriella Reyes as the journalist Rosalba, bass-baritone Greer Grimsley as the ship’s captain, baritone Mattia Olivieri as his enigmatic first mate, tenor Mario Chang as the captain’s nephew Arcadio, and mezzo-soprano Nancy Fabiola Herrera and baritone Michael Chioldi as the feuding couple Paula and Álvaro, with Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin (Conductor), Ailyn Pérez (Florencia Grimaldi), Gabriella Reyes (Rosalba), Nancy Fabiola Herrera (Paula), Mario Chang (Arcadio), Michael Chioldi (Álvaro), Mattia Olivieri (Riolobo), Greer Grimsley (Captain)

The Met: Live in HD 2023-24 season includes Jake Heggie's Dead Man Walking on October 28, Anthony Davis's X: The Live and Times of Malcom X on November 18, Daniel Catan's Florencia En El Amazonas on December 9, Verdi's Nabucco on January 6, Bizet's Carmen on January 27, Verdi's La Forza Del Destino on March 9, Gounod's Romeo Et Juliette on March 23, Puccini's La Rondine on April 20, and Puccini's Madama Butterfly on May 11.

Complimentary lectures will be held two hours prior to each Met: Live in HD simulcast, and include a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q & A.

The Met: Live in HD 2023-24 season is generously supported by Nancy R. Wadhams.


