The Met: Live in HD Brings FALSTAFF to the Warner in April

The event is on Saturday, April 1 at 12:30 pm ET.

Mar. 24, 2023  
The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Giuseppe Verdi's FALSTAFF, Saturday, April 1 at 12:30 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage). A complimentary lecture by Kelly Whitesell, soprano, will be offered two hours before the opera in the Warner Theatre Atrium (10:30 am).

For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180.

Baritone Michael Volle stars as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance, in Verdi's glorious Shakespearean comedy. Maestro Daniele Rustioni takes the podium to oversee a brilliant ensemble cast that features sopranos Hera Hyesang Park, Ailyn Pérez, and Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano Marie-Nicole Lemieux, tenor Bogdan Volkov, and baritone Christopher Maltman.

The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season includes Luigi Cherubini's Medea on October 22, followed by Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata on November 5, Kevin Puts's The Hours on December 10, Umberto Giordano's Fedora on January 14, Richard Wagner's Lohengrin on March 18, Giuseppe Verdi's Falstaff on April 1, Richard Strass's Der Rosenkavalier on April 15, Terence Blanchard's Champion on April 29, Mozart's Don Giovanni on May 20, and finally, Mozart's Die Zauberflote on June 3.

Complimentary lectures will be held two hours prior to each Met: Live in HD simulcast, and include a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q & A.

The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season is generously supported by Nancy R. Wadhams.




