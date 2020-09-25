The MAC's Eastbound Theatre Presents FROST/NIXON

Performances will be live streamed 7pm on Friday, October 9th and Saturday October 10th, and at 2pm on Sunday, October 11th.

Eastbound Theatre will present the first show of its 27th season, the compelling political drama, Frost/Nixon by Peter Morgan, directed by Jeremy Funke. In a first for the MAC, Frost/Nixon will feature performers from East to West coasts, performing live from the MAC stage and virtually, to create a unique and riveting hybrid experience.

Performances of Frost/Nixon will be live streamed 7pm on Friday, October 9th and Saturday October 10th, and at 2pm on Sunday, October 11th.

Frost/Nixon tells the true story of a talk show host desperate for credibility interviewing the most notoriously corrupt President of his time and eliciting at long last an apology for the worst national nightmare since the Civil War. It is a harrowing examination of the powerful role the media can and should play in telling truth to power, and of the differences between virtuous and selfish ambitions.

In another first for Eastbound Theatre, the role of David Frost will be played by a woman actor, Nicole Neurohr of Stamford, CT. Richard Nixon will be played by John Atkin of Norwalk, and Mat Young of Norwalk will play Jim Reston. Two additional gender breaking roles will be played by Rachel Rothman-Cohen of Westport as John Birt and Sarah Bowles of West Haven as Bob Zelnick. Tyler Small of Hamden will play Jack Brennan, Celine Montaudy of Norwalk plays Caroline Cushing, Michael Edelstein of Los Angeles plays Swifty Lazar, and Noah Goldstein of Guildford plays the role of Manolo.

Director Jeremy Funke expressed his thoughts about directing this complex piece during this complicated time:

Santayana's oft-quoted 'those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it' has been ricocheting around my brain throughout rehearsals for Frost / Nixon. Working with this tremendously talented cast has elucidated elements of both the story and the text that very much speak not just to what we are presenting, but to the medium through which we must necessarily present it. Ultimately, it is the story of these characters using the medium of television to seek justice and redemption that compels me the most.

TIckets are $15 at milfordarts.org. Ticket holders will receive a link to the livestream performance to be viewed from the comfort of home. The MAC is recommending patrons take out pizza from their season sponsor, Colony Grill to enhance the in-home theatre experience.

