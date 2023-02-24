Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Hartt School Dance Division Presents the Spring Senior Dance Concert, TRI-FECTA

Performances are Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday March 8th, 9th, and 10th at 7:30pm EST.

Feb. 24, 2023  
The Hartt School Dance Division Presents the Spring Senior Dance Concert, TRI-FECTA

The Hartt School Dance Division presents the Spring Senior Dance Concert, "Tri·Fecta". Performances are Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday March 8th, 9th, and 10th at 7:30pm EST. All three shows will be held at The Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation Theater in the Mort and Irma Handel Performing Arts Center, 35 Westbourne Parkway, Hartford CT 06112.

To purchase tickets, contact the University of Hartford Box Office at (860) 768-4228 or (800) 274-8587, or visit www.hartford.edu/boxoffices.aspx. Tickets are $10 in advance and will not be sold at the door. University of Hartford students, faculty, and staff receive one free ticket with a valid University ID. Each show will also be livestreamed at www.hartford.edu/harttstream.

"Tri·Fecta" features a perfect grouping of three newly choreographed works by the Hartt Dance Division Senior class. The evening will showcase a stylistically varied, and engaging, performance that brings the audience into many different worlds. Anissa Sroka's "Mainstream Moguls" portrays the hustle, bustle, and high stakes of an average workday through a quick, intricate blend of contemporary ballet and jazz styles. Michelle Dimuccio's "Society Six" portrays the journey of an intimate community with no crime or sadness, as they come to realize there is more to live for outside their community walls. Caitlyn Richter's "On the Edge of Sunset" explores the hope and joy that mixes with uncertainty when leaving one place and moving on to what is next. This piece is also a collaboration with the accomplished oboist Kenadie Barringer who will perform live with the dancers. Each senior also commissioned a solo from a professional choreographer, highlighting the style and strengths of each dancer. Anissa Sroka will perform "Realms" by Nathaniel Hunt, Michelle DiMuccio will perform "Escape" by Daniel Ferrante, and Caitlyn Richter will perform "Home is With Me" by Shannon Alvis.

Photo Credit: Rachel A. Photography




The Bushnell Welcomes Musician Brian Culbertson Next Month Photo
The Bushnell Welcomes Musician Brian Culbertson Next Month
The Bushnell has announced a one-night-only performance by acclaimed recording artist Brian Culbertson's The Trilogy Tour on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30p.m. at the Maxwell M and Ruth R. Belding Theater.
Westport Country Playhouse Stages SCAREDY KAT PRESENTS Photo
Westport Country Playhouse Stages SCAREDY KAT PRESENTS
Westport Country Playhouse will stage “Scaredy Kat Presents,” on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m., for one performance only. The show is currently touring the area through April as the inaugural production of the Playhouse Mobile Unit.
Review: QUEEN OF BASEL at TheaterWorks In Hartford Photo
Review: QUEEN OF BASEL at TheaterWorks In Hartford
Comedian Trevor Noah Headlines The Palace Theatres 11th Annual Gala Next Month Photo
Comedian Trevor Noah Headlines The Palace Theatre's 11th Annual Gala Next Month
On Wednesday, March 8, Emmy Award-winning comedian and New York Times best-selling author Trevor Noah will take the stage at The Palace Theatre in Stamford for the nonprofit's 11th Annual Gala. The event is The Palace's largest annual fundraiser with proceeds benefiting the organization and its arts education programs.

More Hot Stories For You


The Bushnell Welcomes Musician Brian Culbertson Next MonthThe Bushnell Welcomes Musician Brian Culbertson Next Month
February 23, 2023

The Bushnell has announced a one-night-only performance by acclaimed recording artist Brian Culbertson's The Trilogy Tour on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30p.m. at the Maxwell M and Ruth R. Belding Theater.
Westport Country Playhouse Stages SCAREDY KAT PRESENTSWestport Country Playhouse Stages SCAREDY KAT PRESENTS
February 22, 2023

Westport Country Playhouse will stage “Scaredy Kat Presents,” on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m., for one performance only. The show is currently touring the area through April as the inaugural production of the Playhouse Mobile Unit.
Comedian Trevor Noah Headlines The Palace Theatre's 11th Annual Gala Next MonthComedian Trevor Noah Headlines The Palace Theatre's 11th Annual Gala Next Month
February 21, 2023

On Wednesday, March 8, Emmy Award-winning comedian and New York Times best-selling author Trevor Noah will take the stage at The Palace Theatre in Stamford for the nonprofit's 11th Annual Gala. The event is The Palace's largest annual fundraiser with proceeds benefiting the organization and its arts education programs.
TheatreWorks New Milford's PIPPIN To Be Directed By Award-Winning Director David GalliganTheatreWorks New Milford's PIPPIN To Be Directed By Award-Winning Director David Galligan
February 20, 2023

TheatreWorks New Milford welcomes one of  N.Y. and L.A.'s top stage directors, David Galligan, direct their summer production of Pippin.
BEATLES VS. STONES Comes to the Warner in AprilBEATLES VS. STONES Comes to the Warner in April
February 20, 2023

The Warner Theatre will welcome BEATLES VS. STONES to the Oneglia Auditorium, Sunday, April 23 at 7 pm! ﻿Tickets are on sale to Warner supporters on Tuesday, February 21 and to the public on Friday, February 24 at 10 am.
share