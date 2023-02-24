The Hartt School Dance Division presents the Spring Senior Dance Concert, "Tri·Fecta". Performances are Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday March 8th, 9th, and 10th at 7:30pm EST. All three shows will be held at The Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation Theater in the Mort and Irma Handel Performing Arts Center, 35 Westbourne Parkway, Hartford CT 06112.

To purchase tickets, contact the University of Hartford Box Office at (860) 768-4228 or (800) 274-8587, or visit www.hartford.edu/boxoffices.aspx. Tickets are $10 in advance and will not be sold at the door. University of Hartford students, faculty, and staff receive one free ticket with a valid University ID. Each show will also be livestreamed at www.hartford.edu/harttstream.

"Tri·Fecta" features a perfect grouping of three newly choreographed works by the Hartt Dance Division Senior class. The evening will showcase a stylistically varied, and engaging, performance that brings the audience into many different worlds. Anissa Sroka's "Mainstream Moguls" portrays the hustle, bustle, and high stakes of an average workday through a quick, intricate blend of contemporary ballet and jazz styles. Michelle Dimuccio's "Society Six" portrays the journey of an intimate community with no crime or sadness, as they come to realize there is more to live for outside their community walls. Caitlyn Richter's "On the Edge of Sunset" explores the hope and joy that mixes with uncertainty when leaving one place and moving on to what is next. This piece is also a collaboration with the accomplished oboist Kenadie Barringer who will perform live with the dancers. Each senior also commissioned a solo from a professional choreographer, highlighting the style and strengths of each dancer. Anissa Sroka will perform "Realms" by Nathaniel Hunt, Michelle DiMuccio will perform "Escape" by Daniel Ferrante, and Caitlyn Richter will perform "Home is With Me" by Shannon Alvis.

Photo Credit: Rachel A. Photography