The Elm Shakespeare Teen Troupe Spring 2021 Company Presents AS YOU LIKE IT

Elm Shakespeare Company recently hired Benjamin Curns as The Elm Shakespeare Company's Resident Teaching Artist.

Teen Troupe, for teens age 13-18, immerses each student into a challenging, creative environment working with theater professionals. In this format, students will work with Benjamin Curns to perform As You Like It.

As You Like It tells the story of a young woman named Rosalind. She is banished from court by her evil uncle, disguises herself as a man to seek her father in the wild and mysterious Forest of Arden. Along the way, she meets the dashing, young Orlando and though she is madly in love with him, conceals her identity to play a series of courtship games. Along the way, we meet a slew of terrific characters; there's a wrestling match, singing, dancing, disguises, beautiful language, and even an appearance from the God of Marriage!

The way the play moves from the world of the court to the world of the Forest will be a perfect match for the new OUTDOOR VENUE at Edgerton Park! After a year of being trapped inside, join Elm Shakespeare Company's Teen Troupe for the opportunity to get outside, sing your hearts out, and DANCE!

The final performances are on April 30 and May 1 at Edgerton Park and open to the public. Rehearsals will be held Saturdays on Zoom beginning February 6, 2020, moving to in-person classes as soon as it is safe to do so outside at Edgerton Park.

The cost of Teen Troupe Spring 2021 is $450, paid online or via check after registration on the Elm Shakespeare Company website or by email to registration@elmshakespeare.org.

For more information on Elm Shakespeare's Teen Troupe, visit https://www.elmshakespeare.org/teen-troupe.