The Corvettes Doo Wop Revue to Return to Cheney Hall
The touring 1950s tribute show will feature classics including “Earth Angel,” “At the Hop,” “The Twist” and more.
The Corvettes Doo Wop Revue will return to Cheney Hall, bringing its touring celebration of 1950s rock and roll back to the venue.
Inspired by the tradition of Doo Wop revival acts including Sha Na Na, The Corvettes perform a program of songs from the era, combining vocal harmonies with the early rock and roll sound of the 1950s.
The setlist will feature familiar favorites including “Little Darlin',” “Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On,” “At the Hop,” “The Twist,” “Earth Angel,” “Rock Around the Clock,” “In the Still of the Night,” “Runaround Sue,” “Twistin' the Night Away,” “Splish Splash” and “Shake, Rattle and Roll,” among others.
Tickets range from $14.50 to $56.50, with table seating priced at $56.50. General center section tickets range from $30.50-$36.50, while general side section tickets range from $14.50-$20.50.
A $2 discount is available for seniors, students and military personnel, with additional discounts offered for groups of 10 or more.
Tickets and additional information are available through Cheney Hall.
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