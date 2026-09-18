The Corvettes Doo Wop Revue to Return to Cheney Hall

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The Corvettes Doo Wop Revue will return to Cheney Hall, bringing its touring celebration of 1950s rock and roll back to the venue.

Inspired by the tradition of Doo Wop revival acts including Sha Na Na, The Corvettes perform a program of songs from the era, combining vocal harmonies with the early rock and roll sound of the 1950s.

The setlist will feature familiar favorites including “Little Darlin',” “Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On,” “At the Hop,” “The Twist,” “Earth Angel,” “Rock Around the Clock,” “In the Still of the Night,” “Runaround Sue,” “Twistin' the Night Away,” “Splish Splash” and “Shake, Rattle and Roll,” among others.

Tickets range from $14.50 to $56.50, with table seating priced at $56.50. General center section tickets range from $30.50-$36.50, while general side section tickets range from $14.50-$20.50.

A $2 discount is available for seniors, students and military personnel, with additional discounts offered for groups of 10 or more.

Tickets and additional information are available through Cheney Hall.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 07 Hrs 52 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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