THE SANTA SWITCH and A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Open at Cabaret on Main

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Christmas will come to Cabaret on Main Theater at 597 Main Street in East Haven, CT with two upcoming holiday productions. Immersive productions of THE SANTA SWITCH - A Holiday Jukebox Musical and a one-man A CHRISTMAS CAROL are produced by Broadway On Main Theatre Company as part of Cabaret on Main's Signature Series.

THE SANTA SWITCH - A Holiday Jukebox Musical

November 6-22

What happens when Santa Claus wants to retire… but no one wants to take his place?

Broadway on Main Theatre Company will present the brand-new holiday jukebox musical The Santa Switch at Cabaret on Main Theater.

Step inside a magical Christmas world where mid-century New York City and the North Pole come to life through Cabaret on Main’s signature 280-degree immersive projection experience. When Santa and Mrs. Claus decide it may finally be time to retire, the future of Christmas is suddenly thrown into chaos after the magic Sleigh Bells choose an unexpected new Santa who wants nothing to do with the job.

Featuring Cabaret on Main's signature 280-degree immersive projections and beloved holiday hits like “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” alongside crowd favorites including “What a Wonderful World,” “Best Day of My Life,” and “Breakaway,” this feel-good musical event is the perfect family event to celebrate the season together.

The Santa Switch is directed by Neil Fuentes with music direction by Edwin Rodriguez and choreography by Gina Helland. The production is costumed by Michelle Rocheford Johnston and produced by Billy DiCrosta. The cast is led by George McTyre as Santa and includes Jordan Bachman, Kit Bachman, Allison Birge, Gavin Birge, Christian Cintron, Natalie Collazo, Kaite Corda, Billy DiCrosta, Santiago Falero, Lillie Laboy, Jennifer Lassman, Lucas Maler, Lillian Parady, Hunter Peery, Nick Rapuano, Michelle Rocheford Johnston, Emilio Rosales, Claire Shipman, Kash Small, Summer Small, Jaclyn Tolkin, Juliana Vaiuso, Sophia Villafuerte, Claudia Volano, Jacqueline White, Aubrey Woznyk, and Jakob Yakubik.

Performances of Broadway on Main's The Santa Switch are November 6 through 22. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm with Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2pm. Please note there is no Saturday Matinee on November 7.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Adapted and performed by Patrick Spadaccino

December 18-20

Experience Charles Dickens’ timeless classic like you’ve never seen it before at Cabaret on Main Theater.

In this one-man immersive production of A Christmas Carol, Patrick Spadaccino transforms into 25 iconic characters over the course of 90 minutes including Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, and the supernatural spirits that change Scrooge’s life forever.

Combined with Cabaret on Main’s signature 280-degree immersive projections, audiences will be transported directly into the snowy streets of London in 1843 for an unforgettable theatrical experience filled with holiday magic, haunting encounters, redemption, and heart. This is A Christmas Carol is unlike anything you've seen before!

Patrick R. Spadaccino has performed in such shows as The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady, The King and I, and Jekyll & Hyde. His television credits include three made-for-TV movies: The Twelve Days of Christmas Eve; Where Are You, Christmas; and Trivia at St. Nicks. A Christmas Carol is Patrick’s third show at Cabaret on Main, having previously appeared in Over the River and Through the Woods and Mary Poppins. In addition to adapting Charles Dickens’ novel into a solo stage show, he has also written, directed, and performed in a musical version of A Christmas Carol. He has published eight novels, including four books in the My Frozen Heart series, Dancing with the Darkness, and If You Could. Patrick has also written two one-act plays, one of which was selected as a Judge’s Pick by New York’s Urban Stages.

Performances of A Christmas Carol at Cabaret on Main Theater are Friday, December 18 at 7pm; Saturday, December 19 at 2pm; and Sunday, December 20 at 2pm.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 18 Hrs 39 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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