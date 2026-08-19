Special: Driving Miss Daisy at Cabaret on Main Theater in East Haven

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Driving Miss Daisy at Cabaret on Main Theater

Dates: September 17 – October 4, 2026

Venue: Cabaret on Main Theater · East Haven, CT · 597 Main St. East Haven, CT 06512 06512

Type: Play | Tickets: $42 Standard Theatre Seating, $49 Premium Cabaret Table Seating ( BYOB/BYOF) | Box office: 203-208-9592

One of the most beloved stories of friendship comes to life in a powerful, funny, and deeply moving production at Cabaret on Main Theater.

When fiercely independent Daisy Werthan is told she can no longer drive, her son hires Hoke Colburn as her chauffeur. Daisy wants nothing to do with him. Hoke isn't going anywhere. What begins as a battle of wills slowly becomes an extraordinary friendship spanning more than twenty years.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Driving Miss Daisy is filled with sharp humor, unforgettable characters, and the kind of storytelling that can make you laugh one moment and move you the next.

Featuring veteran actress Debi Freund as Daisy Werthan, Marvin Glenn Jones as Hoke Colburn, and Jamie Carson as Boolie Werthan, Cabaret on Main's immersive production brings audiences remarkably close to the actors and the story unfolding before them.

If you loved the Academy Award-winning film, experience the story where it began: live on stage.

Three remarkable characters. One unforgettable friendship. And a story that stays with you long after the final curtain.

Age recommendation:

13 and up

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