MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL to Open at Cabaret on Main with NHAOPA Teen Cast

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New Haven Academy of Performing Arts (NHAOPA) teens will perform Mean Girls - The Musical based on the smash film comedy of the same name. The production will run July 16 through 19 at Cabaret on Main Theater located at 597 Main Street in East Haven, CT.

About Mean Girls: The Musical

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde).

About the New Haven Academy of Arts Production of Mean Girls

Directed by Neil Fuentes and Nick Rapuano, choreographed by T'asia Newton-Harris and Gina Helland, music directed by Edwin Rodriguez and produced by Billy DiCrosta, Mean Girls will feature teens 14 to 18 years old who are participants in NHAOPA's Broadway Bound Summer Intensive. As always with a production at Cabaret on Main, the audience will be immersed into the world of the show with projections surrounding the audience on three sides.

The cast includes the following: Kylie Acquaraulo-Savastano, Brooke Atwater, Adeline Bontly, Samantha Bransfield-Yugcha, Santana Brightly, Luke Cashman, Emma Castiglioni, Nella Clark, Lillian Corbiere, Janiyah Correa, Victoria Cyr, Robert D'Angelo, Laila Dennison, Sophia De Oliveria, Carya Ewen, Neftaly Fernandez, Angelina Frosolone, Kristen Gamsby-Jackson, Tyler Gay, Hailey Geltman, Payton Goodwin, Braelyn Heusser, Natalie Jambor, Austin Lago, Paige Lawner, Lynn Licciardi, Juliette Livolsi, Ellery MacDonald, Sophia Marin, Ava Mays, Joslyn McCormack, Lillian McGeehan, Alessia Mirci, Ava Palmer, Natalia Paolini, Stella Pepe, Alexander Reding, Emma Reilly, Jillian Reilly, Laila Rodriguez, Myrissa Savo, Peju Schimler, Gabriel Sprenkle, Eliza Sturges, Chase Tuttle, Julia Valenzano, Tessa Vallen, and Ke-Sani Wright.

Performances are July 16 to 19 at Cabaret on Main Theater, 597 Main Street in downtown East Haven, CT. Show times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7pm; Saturday Matinee at 2pm; Sunday at 1pm and 6pm. Tickets for Mean Girls are $37 for adults and $32 for students. Additional information and tickets can be found at cabaret-on-main.com.

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