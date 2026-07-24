THE REVLON GIRL to Open at Drama Works Theatre in Old Saybrook

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. Sign Up

Drama Works Theatre of Old Saybrook will continue it's 2026 season this summer with The Revlon Girl, by Neil Anthony Docking. Directed by Ed Wilhelms, the production runs August 14th through August 23rd, 2026.

Set eight months after the Aberfan Disaster of 1966, in which 144 people were killed (116 of them children), The Revlon Girl follows a group of bereaved mothers who meet weekly above a local hotel to talk, cry, and even laugh without feeling guilty. Believing they have 'let themselves go,' the women secretly arrange for a representative from Revlon to come and give them a talk on beauty tips.

Playwright Neil Anthony Docking explores grief and healing through this uplifting play. The cast features Shaughnessy Burns (Sian), Lori Lesko (Jackie), Grace Quilliam (Revlon), Claire Murphy (Marilyn), Karen Madacsi (Rona), and Emily Dos Santos (Jean).

Drama Works Theatre is located at 323 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook, CT. The Revlon Girl runs August 14th-23rd with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 3:00pm.

Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming