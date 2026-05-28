THE ALIENS by Annie Baker to Open at Drama Works Theatre in Old Saybrook
Dan Anderson, Nicholas Perry, and Dylan Morin star in the Pulitzer winner's comedy, directed by Patrick Barry.
Drama Works Theatre of Old Saybrook will continue it's 2026 season with The Aliens by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker. Directed by Patrick Barry, the production opens June 19th with performances through June 28th, 2026.
In The Aliens, two friends, Jasper and KJ, spend their days in the alley behind a Vermont coffee shop discussing music and philosophy. When a lonely high-school student arrives on the scene, they decide to teach him everything they know. The play, which includes songs, is a funny and at times tender look at life and friendship. Playwright Annie Baker's other works include The Flick and Circle Mirror Transformation. The cast features Dan Anderson (Jasper), Nicholas Perry (KJ), and Dylan Morin (Evan).
Drama Works Theatre is located at 323 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook, CT. The Aliens runs June 19th-28th with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 3:00pm.
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