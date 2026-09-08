THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SLEEPY HOLLOW to Debut at Pantochino Productions

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Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., a professional, not for profit theatre company in Milford will debut its new musical, The Real Housewives of Sleepy Hollow, Friday, October 9th at the Milford Arts Council, The Mac in Downtown Milford. The hilarious new spoof plays through October 30th.

The Real Housewives of Sleepy Hollow, featuring book and lyrics by Bert Bernardi and music by Justin Rugg, is a musical mash up of the popular television reality show and the classic American tale by Washington Irving featuring iconic characters like Ichobod Crane, Brom Bones and Katrina Van Tassel.

'Imagine the familiar story of the new school teacher, the waggish Brom Bones and the fair Katrina as told by the wickedly wild, snarky and sassy housewives of the village,' posed Bernardi. 'The quips and jabs come at breakneck pace and the laughs are aplenty,' he added.

The cast includes company members Mary Mannix, Shelley Marsh Poggio, Rachelle Ianniello, Maria Berte, Valerie Loomis, Killian Meehan, Justin Rugg and Jimmy Johansmeyer. Making her Pantochino debut is Chelsea Dacey who has appeared at The Legacy Theatre (Great American Mousical), Collective Consciousness Theatre (This is Modern Art) and in the off-Broadway production of Piggy Nation the Musical. The new musical features setting by Von Del Mar, costumes by Johansmeyer, lighting by Jakob Kelsey, sound by Tyler Kittleman, musical direction by Rugg and stage management by Jennifer Johnson.

Now in its seventeenth season, Pantochino Productions, a 501c3 not for profit organization, is widely acclaimed for its innovative, original musical theatre offerings, Summer Theatre Camps, Classes, After School Drama programs and Teen Theatre. The much lauded company is recipient of several 'Best of Milford' Awards, many Broadway World Connecticut Awards and the Cultural Contribution Award presented by the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Performances of The Real Housewives of Sleepy Hollow are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Seating is cabaret-style and audiences are invited to bring their own food and drink to enjoy during the show. The Milford Arts Council, The MAC is located at 40 Railroad Avenue in Milford. Parking is free at showtime in all train station lots. Tickets are available online only at www.pantochino.com.

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