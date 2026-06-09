THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME to Open at Eastbound Theatre

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Eastbound Theatre, a division of Milford Arts Council (the MAC), will present “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” by Simon Stephens, adapted from the award-winning novel of the same name by Mark Haddon. The play will be performed June 12 through 27 at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South, Milford. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm; Sunday matinees are at 2 pm.

Directed by Kevin Pelkey of Prospect, the play focuses on Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old math whiz on the autism spectrum who lives in Swindon, England. When he discovers that his neighbor's dog has been killed with a garden fork, he sets out to solve the mystery of the crime. Inspired by his love of logic and detective stories, Christopher interviews neighbors and gathers clues which uncovers secrets that go far beyond the dog's death -- secrets that send him on a journey alone to London.

The play earned industry awards for both the London and New York productions including 5 Tony Awards on Broadway. The cast includes four principal players: Cait Farrell and Matt Simmons, both of Milford who portray Christopher's parents; Savannah Hall of Darien as Christopher and Alicia James of Guilford as Christopher's teacher.

The ensemble cast who play multiple roles throughout the show include: Nyya Bak of Milford, Tamara Buchanan of Bloomfield, India Chudnow of New Haven, Jonathan Hall of Darien and Barry Libowitz of Stratford.

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