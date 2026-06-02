THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME to Host Autism Panel at Eastbound Theatre

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Milford Arts Council's (the MAC) Eastbound Theatre will host a Question & Answer panel on autism spectrum disorder in conjunction with their upcoming production of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" by Simon Stephens, adapted from the award-winning novel by Mark Haddon.

The Q&A session will take place right after the 2 pm Sunday matinee on June 14 at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue S. in Milford.

Cait Farrell, a Special Education Coordinator/Kindergarten Special Education Teacher at Achievement First Bridgeport Academy who plays Christopher's mother and Nyya Bak, a performer on the spectrum who is featured in the production, will be joined by a social worker who specializes in addressing children with special needs. They will discuss Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), a neurological and developmental condition that affects communication, interaction, learning, and behavior.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time focuses on Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old with ASD who is from Swindon, England. His plan to find out who killed his neighbor's dog leads him beyond simple detective work into family secrets and a journey alone to London. The panel, moderated by Mark Lambeck of Stratford, will examine how Christopher's behavior challenges his family, teachers and those in authority who struggle to communicate with him.

The matinee audience is invited to stay for this free discussion which is open to the public. The show runs June 12 through June 27, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. For tickets and more information visit: https://milfordarts.org/event/eastbound-theatre-the-curious-incident-of-the-dog-in-the-night-time-2/2026-06-12/ .

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