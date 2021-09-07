Susan Haefner & John Treacy Egan to Star in TENDERLY, THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL at Music Theatre of Connecticut

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage will begin its 35th Anniversary Season with an exhilarating and inspiring musical biography, Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical, written by Janet Yates Vogt & Mark Friedman. The show opens with Mrs. Clooney's humble Midwest childhood and rise to Hollywood stardom, and continues beyond battles with depression to a triumphant comeback. Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical will run three weekends in person at MTC from September 17th - October 3rd with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm.

In this not-so-typical "juke-box musical" about America's favorite girl singer, Rosemary Clooney, audiences will hear her signature songs woven in and out as we learn both the story of her successes on film, radio, and TV, as well as her struggles in her personal life - with a career fading during the advent of rock-and-roll and her battles with addiction and depression. Through it all, she topped the charts for nearly five decades with signature songs. Tenderly offers a remarkably personal and poignant picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend. The show, which received rave reviews and a double-extension of its run in its second incarnation at Cincinnati Playhouse, features many of Mrs. Clooney's signature hits, including "Hey There (you with the stars in your eyes)," "Tenderly," and "Come On-A My House."

The stellar cast consists of two power-house Broadway veterans. Playing the role of Rosemary Clooney is Susan Haefner from Broadway's State Fair, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and 42nd Street (Revival), and on national and international tours in Damn Yankees (with Jerry Lewis), State Fair, and Billy Elliot. Susan originated the role of Rosemary in Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park (World Premiere). Playing the role of The Doctor is actor, John Treacy Egan from Broadway's My Fair Lady, Casa Valentina, Bye Bye Birdie, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Sister Act, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Jekyll & Hyde, and The Producers. He has also been seen in TV's Gotham, Younger, The Good Wife, Boardwalk Empire, 30 Rock and more!

MTC has implemented strict health & safety protocols to assure the safety of the audience, staff, and actors. All guests will need to be fully vaccinated in order to enter MTC and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre. Masks will also be required by all staff and audience members as well. If anything is purchased at the concession stand, it must be consumed outside of the theatre. For up-to-date information on MTC's health & safety protocols you can go here: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols.

Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical is directed by Kevin Connors with musical direction by David Wolfson and choreography by Chris McNiff. Jim Schilling stage manages alongside the creative team which includes scenic design by Lindsay Fuori, lighting design by RJ Romeo, costume design by Diane Vanderkroef, prop design by Sean Sanford, and sound design by Will Atkin.

Ticket prices range from $40-$65 plus fees and can be purchased online (www.musictheatreofct.com/tenderly) or over the phone (203-454-3883). MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.