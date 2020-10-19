Staples Players Radio Theatre Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ, PRIDE AND PREJUDICE and IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Dates are: October 25th (The Wizard of Oz), November 8 (Pride and Prejudice), and November 22 (It's a Wonderful Life).

The show must go on! Staples Players is not about to let a pandemic stop it from putting great theater out into a world that needs it now more than ever. Co-directors David Roth (SHS '84) and Kerry Long (SHS '97) have led their resilient, dedicated troupe of thespians in producing three radio shows that audiences across the globe can enjoy for free on three Sundays this fall: October 25th (The Wizard of Oz), November 8 (Pride and Prejudice), and November 22 (It's a Wonderful Life). All shows air at 6 pm EST on WWPT 90.3 FM or via livestream at ww.wwptfm.org.

"COVID may have cancelled our in-person show, but it is not stopping the creative forces of Staples Players!" says Roth. "That's what's amazing about getting to work with a bunch of creative people (both students and staff)-there's always another idea, there's always another way to look at a 'problem.'" Players amped up their solution by planning not one show but three in one season, casting 50 students, and engaging the community by producing radio ads for businesses and collaborating on show-themed meal offers from local restaurants.

For The Wizard of Oz this Sunday, Little Barn in Westport has curated a special menu, including Wicked Witch Wings, Tin Man Tacos, Munchkin Burgers, and Emerald City Cocktails. Orders can be picked up curbside and enjoyed in the comfort and safety of home, while listening to this beloved musical.

For Pride and Prejudice, Gruel Brittania in Fairfield will offer Pemberley's Prime Rib dinner with Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, and sticky toffee pudding. Dunville's, right around the corner from Saugatuck's very It's a Wonderful Life-esque William Cribari Bridge, will cook up George's Yankee Pot Roast, Zuzu's Scallops, and Mary Hatch's Stuffed Sole to complement the holiday classic.

Behind the scenes, students are still deeply absorbed in technical aspects-even if some aren't actually relevant to the radio medium. "Costume crew is learning about costume design from Christie Stanger, through 'virtual' designs for the radio shows," explains Kerry Long. "They are going through the motions of all of the early stages of design: establishing show themes, doing research, creating designs. All that they are not doing is building the actual costumes." Players choreographer Rachel MacIsaac is offering dance classes on the tennis courts. Sound crew is creating live on-air effects for the radio shows, with a socially distanced approach to recording at Staples' radio studio.

Camille Foisie (SHS '21) definitely did not use remote rehearsals as an excuse to dial in her performances: "The biggest challenge I would say with a radio show is accessing environment. For each show I have really been mapping out in my own space where the world around me lies. Even when I am speaking to people, I have learned through the radio production that placing them in my own personal environment helps me develop connection with the storytelling. It would seem daunting to create a world, such as Oz, in my bedroom, but in fact the challenge has actually been a fun exploration."

Foisie, who plays Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, says, "It truly is a trip down memory lane. I remember Mr. Roth once talking about how big of an event a showing of The Wizard of Oz was when he was a child. I think that this recording of it will take people back in a positive way!" Foisie also plays Lady Catherine de Bourgh in Pride and Prejudice and Clarice or Josephine (TBD) in It's a Wonderful Life.

Sophie Rossman (SHS '21) comments: "Rehearsing via Zoom has been daunting yet rewarding. The process has definitely made me appreciate in-person rehearsals, but the experience has been a learning curve for all of us and has further united us as a community." In Pride and Prejudice, Rossman plays Elizabeth Bennet, "a pillar for women in American literature." Rossman says, "I think audiences will grow to appreciate Pride and Prejudice for its classical feel and complex storyline. This show is unlike anything we've done in the last four years and has made us appreciate the academic and analytical side of theatre. I hope our love of the show will translate to audiences and inspire them to explore other intricate plays on their own."

Samantha Webster (SHS '21), who will be playing Clarice or Josephine (TBD) in It's a Wonderful Life, expects audiences will love the play for its timely message. "I think it'll really touch listeners of all ages and hopefully help them see how valued they are. Overall, I think audiences will love the style of the shows. Radio plays have a fun way of telling stories, with hosts and narrators putting us in the world of a story with just words. They're very comforting and nostalgic, and we could all use a little bit of comfort right now." Webster, who also plays Mrs. Bennet in Pride and Prejudice, adds: "I love how community based this process has been. Local restaurants, businesses, and groups are getting involved through show-themed meals, advertisements, and products, and it goes to show the tremendous support that our community gives to the arts."

Emily Desser (SHS '21) will be exploring a range of roles this season from the sinister Wicked Witch to the elegant Caroline Bingley to Bedford Fall's Ma Bailey. "I think that audiences will love all of the characters in each of these shows," she says. "Every one of them is entertaining in their own way and all cast members find such interesting ways to really bring their characters to life."

"I've learned from this experience that entertainment comes in all forms, not just in-person ones," says David Corro (SHS '21). "And, voice acting is fun!" He lends his voice to Professor Marvel, the Gatekeeper, and the Wizard in The Wizard of Oz; Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice; and Mr. Potter in It's a Wonderful Life. "All of these stories are timeless and very entertaining. I think audiences will love that Players is coming back despite the chaotic state of everything to put on three shows for them, all of which feature amazing casts and fun, funny, and uplifting stories."

Performance Schedule

The Wizard of Oz: October 25 at 6 pm EST

Pride and Prejudice: November 8 at 6 pm EST

It's a Wonderful Life: November 22 at 6 pm EST

Tune in on for FREE on: WWPT 90.3 FM or via livestream at ww.wwptfm.org

Photo Credit: Kerry Long

