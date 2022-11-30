Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Singers Invited To Register For WAKEFIELD IDOL At Contemporary Theater Company

Every year mechanics, students, salespeople, nurses, and more take the stage at the Contemporary Theater Company for Wakefield Idol.

Nov. 30, 2022  
Singers Invited To Register For WAKEFIELD IDOL At Contemporary Theater Company

Who will be the next winner of Wakefield Idol? It could be you!

Every year mechanics, students, salespeople, nurses, and more take the stage at the Contemporary Theater Company for Wakefield Idol, the theater's annual singing competition.

Wakefield Idol is a singing competition featuring local residents vying to win a $1000 cash prize. Contestants sing karaoke-style for the audience and judges, who decide who continues in the competition. There are twelve weeks of competition on Thursdays starting January 12 and all leading up to the finals on March 30, in which the audience votes for the winner.

Calling all singers - registration is open now on the company's website for anyone interested in participating.

"Everyone is welcome," says Maggie Cady, who is the host of the show. "In our 8 seasons so far, we've had people who have never sung in front of people before alongside people who sing every day. The audiences are so welcoming that even people who are eliminated early have a great time!"

Singers compete in one of four preliminary rounds. Half of the singers will go through to a Second Round night where they compete to be in the Sweet 16, featuring the top 16 singers of the competition. From there, the competition heats up with Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals, which all feature audience voting.

"Many audience members come every year and get very invested over the course of the season," says Cady. "They take voting very seriously and really consider who they think deserves to win. It's not about who brings the most friends because most of the audience is not affiliated with any of the singers."

There are cash prizes for 2nd through 9th place ranging from $750 to $50, in addition to the grand prize.

"If anyone is interested but feeling nervous, go for it," says Cady. "We have a saying at the theater - I will hold you up, I will not let you fall. Everyone in that room is excited for you to succeed and will support you every step of the way, no matter how nervous you are."

Registration for singers and more information about the competition and tickets is available online at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/wakefield-idol or by calling 401-218-0282. Performances Dates: Thursdays, Jan 12 - Mar 30 at 7 pm at 327 Main Street, Wakefield, RI.




Westport Country Playhouse Names Erika K. Wesley As Director Of Equity, Diversity, And Inc Photo
Westport Country Playhouse Names Erika K. Wesley As Director Of Equity, Diversity, And Inclusion
Westport Country Playhouse has named Erika K. Wesley to a new, full-time position titled director of equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI). She will provide strategic and operational leadership of all EDI policies, programs, training, and practices for the Playhouse.
Music Theatre of Connecticut To Present HOLIDAY ON BROADWAY Photo
Music Theatre of Connecticut To Present HOLIDAY ON BROADWAY
Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company continues their 36th MainStage Season with a cabaret series entitled, Holiday on Broadway.
Lisa Lampanelli Brings Original Cabaret to Benefit Playhouse On Park Photo
Lisa Lampanelli Brings Original Cabaret to Benefit Playhouse On Park
Come support Playhouse on Park on Friday, December 30th, 2022, when the theater presents the comedy legend in LISA LAMPANELLI: BIG FAT FAILURE. The brand-new cabaret show about screwing up was created by AND stars Lisa Lampanelli and a talented cast of theatrical triple-threats. Proceeds will benefit Playhouse on Park.
The Ballard Institute Presents TOPICS IN JAPANESE PUPPETRY Online Forum Photo
The Ballard Institute Presents TOPICS IN JAPANESE PUPPETRY Online Forum
As its final 2022 Fall Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will host Topics in Japanese Puppetry moderated by Dr. Claudia Orenstein, with panelists Dr. Mari Boyd, Dr. Yoko Yamaguchi, and filmmaker Zach Dorn, on Tues., Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. ET.

More Hot Stories For You


Singers Invited To Register For WAKEFIELD IDOL At Contemporary Theater CompanySingers Invited To Register For WAKEFIELD IDOL At Contemporary Theater Company
November 30, 2022

Every year mechanics, students, salespeople, nurses, and more take the stage at the Contemporary Theater Company for Wakefield Idol, the theater's annual singing competition.
Westport Country Playhouse Names Erika K. Wesley As Director Of Equity, Diversity, And InclusionWestport Country Playhouse Names Erika K. Wesley As Director Of Equity, Diversity, And Inclusion
November 30, 2022

Westport Country Playhouse has named Erika K. Wesley to a new, full-time position titled director of equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI). She will provide strategic and operational leadership of all EDI policies, programs, training, and practices for the Playhouse.
SYREN Modern Dance Announce 20-City Tour For 20th AnniversarySYREN Modern Dance Announce 20-City Tour For 20th Anniversary
November 30, 2022

SYREN Modern Dance, New York City based company co-founded by Lynn Peterson and Kate Sutter, will share a split bill with kamrDANCE on December 2, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm at Arts on Site, Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC.
Music Theatre of Connecticut To Present HOLIDAY ON BROADWAYMusic Theatre of Connecticut To Present HOLIDAY ON BROADWAY
November 29, 2022

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company continues their 36th MainStage Season with a cabaret series entitled, Holiday on Broadway.
SYREN Modern Dance to Present Collaborative Piece TICKTOCK at Stony Brook University's Staller CenterSYREN Modern Dance to Present Collaborative Piece TICKTOCK at Stony Brook University's Staller Center
November 29, 2022

SYREN Modern Dance, New York City based company co-founded by Lynn Peterson and Kate Sutter, will present a performance of Ticktock on November 30, 2022 at 7:30pm at Stony Brook University's Staller Center.
share