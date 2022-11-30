Singers Invited To Register For WAKEFIELD IDOL At Contemporary Theater Company

Who will be the next winner of Wakefield Idol? It could be you!

Every year mechanics, students, salespeople, nurses, and more take the stage at the Contemporary Theater Company for Wakefield Idol, the theater's annual singing competition.

Wakefield Idol is a singing competition featuring local residents vying to win a $1000 cash prize. Contestants sing karaoke-style for the audience and judges, who decide who continues in the competition. There are twelve weeks of competition on Thursdays starting January 12 and all leading up to the finals on March 30, in which the audience votes for the winner.

Calling all singers - registration is open now on the company's website for anyone interested in participating.

"Everyone is welcome," says Maggie Cady, who is the host of the show. "In our 8 seasons so far, we've had people who have never sung in front of people before alongside people who sing every day. The audiences are so welcoming that even people who are eliminated early have a great time!"

Singers compete in one of four preliminary rounds. Half of the singers will go through to a Second Round night where they compete to be in the Sweet 16, featuring the top 16 singers of the competition. From there, the competition heats up with Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals, which all feature audience voting.

"Many audience members come every year and get very invested over the course of the season," says Cady. "They take voting very seriously and really consider who they think deserves to win. It's not about who brings the most friends because most of the audience is not affiliated with any of the singers."

There are cash prizes for 2nd through 9th place ranging from $750 to $50, in addition to the grand prize.

"If anyone is interested but feeling nervous, go for it," says Cady. "We have a saying at the theater - I will hold you up, I will not let you fall. Everyone in that room is excited for you to succeed and will support you every step of the way, no matter how nervous you are."

Registration for singers and more information about the competition and tickets is available online at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/wakefield-idol or by calling 401-218-0282. Performances Dates: Thursdays, Jan 12 - Mar 30 at 7 pm at 327 Main Street, Wakefield, RI.