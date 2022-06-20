Shubert Theatre New Haven Announces 2022-2023 Broadway Series Featuring MY FAIR LADY, A SOLDIER'S PLAY & More

Anthony McDonald, Executive Director of Shubert Theatre, has announced the lineup of the 2022-2023 Broadway Series shows for the theatre's 108th Anniversary Season.

Mr. McDonald commented, "As I enter my second year as Executive Director of Shubert Theatre, I am proud of the progress we have made in re-engaging our patrons this season. It has been exciting for me to plan a varied lineup of shows for what will be my inaugural season. From an enchanting classic, a riveting new production and an inspiring triumph of the spirit; to sidesplitting irreverent comedy and a rockin' iconic musical-I'm convinced that the 2022-2023 Broadway Series is going to be one of Shubert's best!"



The 5-Show Broadway Series will begin in October with Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY (October 19-22, 2022). This touring production comes to the Shubert Stage where the original production of My Fair Lady made its World Premiere in 1956. And in the tradition of the theater's legacy, Shubert Theatre will be the host venue for the Technical Rehearsals and Tour Launch of A SOLDIER'S PLAY (December 8-11, 2022). This 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning thriller by Charles Fuller, has rocketed back into the spotlight, thanks to this 2020 Tony Award-winning Best Revival from Roundabout Theatre Company. Broadway's Norm Lewis will lead a powerhouse cast in this all-new production, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon.



The series follows with THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical which returns by popular demand March 3-5, 2023. Then, prepare for a performance of great songs and dance when ON YOUR FEET! takes the stage March 23-26, 2023. This all-new original musical based on the inspiring true story about Gloria and Emilio Estefan features some of the most iconic songs from the past quarter-century. The Broadway Series culminates with a new, mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (April 21-23, 2023). With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this musical appeals to both theater audiences and concert music fans.



Shubert Broadway Subscribers have the option of adding BLUE MAN GROUP to their subscription - the show comes to Shubert Theatre January 6-8, 2023 as part of the new North American tour. It's everything you know and love about the show-signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy-the men are still blue, but the rest is all new!



Current Shubert Broadway Subscribers will be receiving their renewal mailing shortly. Shubert Subscribers have the opportunity to renew or upgrade their seats by mail, by calling the Shubert Box Office at 203.562.5666 or stopping by Mondays through Fridays from Noon-6:00pm. To purchase new subscriptions and for complete show information, visit shubert.com.

Shubert Theatre 2022-2023 Broadway Series includes:

My Fair Lady



October 19-22, 2022

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 8:00pm

Saturday 2:00 & 8:00pm



From Lincoln Center Theater comes Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY by director Bartlett Sher.

Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?



This touring production comes to the Shubert Stage where the original production of My Fair Lady made its World Premiere in 1956.

A Soldier's Play



December 8-11, 2022

Thursday 7:30pm

Friday 8:00pm

Saturday 2:00 & 8:00pm

Sunday 2:00pm



The Shubert Theatre will be the host venue for the Technical Rehearsals and Tour Launch of this new production!



A SOLDIER'S PLAY, the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning thriller by Charles Fuller, has rocketed back into the spotlight, thanks to this 2020 Tony Award-winning Best Revival from Roundabout Theatre Company. "This is a play that deserves to be staged regularly all over America-though it's hard to imagine that it will ever be done better than this. It keeps you guessing all the way to the final curtain" - The Wall Street Journal. In 1944, on a Louisiana Army base, two shots ring out. A Black sergeant is murdered. And a series of interrogations triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America. Broadway's Norm Lewis leads a powerhouse cast.

The Book of Mormon



March 3-5, 2023

Friday 8:00pm

Saturday 2:00 & 8:00pm

Sunday 1:00 & 6:30pm

THE BOOK OF MORMON is the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical.



This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.



On Your Feet!



March 23-26, 2023

Thursday & Friday 8:00pm

Saturday 2:00 & 8:00pm

Sunday 2:00pm



HER VOICE. HIS VISION. THEIR STORY.



ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring "IT'S A HIT!" and The New York Times cheering, "The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!" ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

Jesus Christ Superstar



April 21-23, 2023

Friday 8:00pm

Saturday 2:00 & 8:00pm

Sunday 1:00 & 6:30pm



Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new, mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.



With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don't Know How to Love Him" and "Superstar."

Subscribers get it first! - Broadway Series Subscribers can add Blue Man Group to the subscription.



Blue Man Group



January 6-8, 2023

Friday 8:00pm

Saturday 2:00 & 8:00pm

Sunday 2:00pm



More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it's your turn! BLUE MAN GROUP comes to the Shubert for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. It's everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP-signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy-the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages. With no spoken language, BLUE MAN GROUP is enjoyed by people of all ages, languages and cultures.