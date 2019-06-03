Seth Meyers Adds Performance at Ridgefield

If you missed getting tickets to the SOLD OUT 7pm show, you're in luck because Seth Meyers has added a second show at The Ridgefield Playhouse -- 9:30pm on Sunday, June 9! Don't miss this night of stand-up from the Emmy Award-winning writer and "Late Night" host, and one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people. This show is part of Barts Tree Service Comedy Series. Visit TerraSole (3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and get a free glass of house wine or dessert with your entrée when you present your tickets! Media partner for this event is 90.7 WFUV - The Real Alternative.

Now the popular host of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on NBC on which he interviews anyone who's anyone in the world of entertainment, Meyers began his TV career with "Saturday Night Live" in 2001. He served as head writer for nine seasons and "Weekend Update" anchor for eight. In 2011, Meyers won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for host Justin Timberlake's musical monologue. In all, he has garnered 20 Emmy nominations for his work in television. He hosted the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014 and was Emmy nominated in 2017 and 2018 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. In 2018 he hosted the 75th Golden Globe Awards, which was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Variety Special.

Meyers currently executive produces the NBC comedy "A.P. Bio" and also executive produced and lent his voice to Hulu's animated superhero show "The Awesomes," which ran for three seasons. In addition, Meyers has joined forces with "SNL" alums Fred Armisen and Bill Hader to create IFC's Emmy-nominated docu-parody series "Documentary Now!" Meyers hosted the 2010 and 2011 ESPY Awards on ESPN and headlined the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner to rave reviews.

For tickets ($90) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You