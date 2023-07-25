Samantha Bee Brings YOUR FAVORITE WOMAN to the Bushnell

Award-winning comedian and former host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," Samantha Bee, will be bringing her new one-woman show YOUR FAVORITE WOMAN to Hartford! This unique stage show will mark Bee’s first national tour. Tickets for this one-night-only engagement at The Bushnell. go sale Friday, July 28 at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 161 Capital Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10am to 5pm).

The performance is on September 21, 2023.

This obscene vanity project promises to remind you women are inherently magical beings despite what six Supreme Court justices and your Instagram feed wants you to believe.

“Many of the best segments we did on 'Full Frontal' focused on making complex issues more accessible,” said Bee. "And I am called to do that once again. Not sure why. Nothing much is happening in the world of women's bodily autonomy, so I am taking it upon myself to teach the parts of Sex Ed that should’ve been taught by your gym teacher.”

The live show will feature Bee’s signature comedy, memorable visual aids, and debunked myths that have been drilled into our heads since the dawn of recorded history.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to reach a theater full of people at once, instead of my other plan – to individually knock on doors and deliver this show in living room after living room,” said Bee. “And so, in the immortal words of one of our most renowned news icons: “WE’LL DO IT LIVE. F*CK IT”.

During "Full Frontal’s" successful run on TBS from 2016 - 2022, the late-night show received two Primetime Emmy Awards and countless nominations. The show was also known for raising over $2 million for various charities and Bee hopes to continue her charitable support on the tour by featuring an exclusive t-shirt available at all tour venues which will benefit Noise for Now.

YOUR FAVORITE WOMAN is presented under Samantha Bee and Kristen Everman’s production banner, Swimsuit Competition, and produced by Kim Burdges with tour production from Maggie Seidel at M2M Entertainment.

Samantha Bee has quickly established herself as having one of the most unique and sharp comedic voices on television.

Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Bee began her career performing as a member of the all-female sketch comedy troupe The Atomic Fireballs.

In 2003, Bee joined Comedy Central's "The Daily Show'." After twelve years with "the Best F#@king News Team," Bee departed "The Daily Show" in 2015. She currently holds the title for being the longest-serving regular "The Daily Show'." correspondent of all time.

In 2016, Bee received global recognition from the success of her very own weekly late-night comedy series, "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," which premiered in 2016 and ran for seven seasons on TBS. "Full Frontal" offered a unique satirical take on weekly news and explores other important stories in-depth that have been largely overlooked by more traditional media outlets. "Full Frontal" received rave reviews, and the show was picked up by TBS for a full season within weeks of its premiere. In a landscape of male late-night talk show hosts, critics have appreciated Bee's "fiery and fierce" delivery (The New York Times) and have embraced "Full Frontal" as a "daring, innovative addition to the late-night slate" (Entertainment Weekly).

Bee is the author of the essay collection I Know I Am, But What Are You? and has been featured in TIME 100: The Most Influential People. She is also the host of "Full Release," a podcast featuring in-depth conversations with the best and rightest of people about how to navigate the ever-changing world and what to laugh about along the way.

Bee and her husband Jason Jones also co-created the half-hour comedy series, "The Detour," which ran for four seasons on TBS. "The Detour," which stars Jones, was inspired by their personal experiences on family getaways. The show follows Nate (Jones), Robin (Natalie Zea) and their two kids, Delilah and Jared, for what Nate believes will be the adventure of a lifetime on a road trip to Florida, which quickly turns into a disaster.

In 2018, Bee announced her new production company, Swimsuit Competition, co-founded with “Full Frontal” producer Kristen Everman. Swimsuit Competition aims to create inclusive, narrative and documentary television and will develop content for TBS.For additional information please visit SamBee.com.