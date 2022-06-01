Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents June Films

The SHU Community Theatre presents a month of film programming in June.

The Batman (2022, PG-13, 2h 56m) Batman is forced to investigate Gotham's hidden corruption, when a sadistic serial killer begins murdering key political figures. Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell. Friday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 4, at 4 & 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, June 11, at 4 & 7:30 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003, G, 1h 40m) After his son is captured, a skittish clown fish embarks on an epic quest to bring him home in this Pixar classic with the voice talents of Albert Brooks, Ellen Degeneres, Alexander Gould, Willem Dafoe and many others. Saturday, June 4, at 1 p.m.; Sunday, June 5 at 12 & 3 p.m.; Saturday, June 11, at 1 p.m.; Sunday, June 19, at 12 & 3 p.m.

Moana (2016, PG, 1h 47m) When a terrible curse reaches Moana's ancient Polynesian island, she seeks out the Demigod Maui to set things right. An animated gem with voices by Auli'i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, Jermaine Clement and more. Saturday, June 25, at 1 p.m.; Sunday, June 26, 12 & 3 p.m.

WHERE: SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield

WHEN: See individual show times above.

SPONSOR: Sacred Heart University Community Theatre

TICKETS: Ticket prices vary. For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.