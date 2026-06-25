SPRING AWAKENING to Open at TheatreWorks New Milford with Young Adult Cast

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TheatreWorks New Milford proudly announces its upcoming production of Spring Awakening, the landmark live show that transformed contemporary musical theater. Running July 10th through July 19th for only 8 performances in New Milford, CT this powerful production combines a compelling coming-of-age story with a soaring rock score to create an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Featuring music by Duncan Sheik with lyrics by Steven Sater, this musical has won eight Tony awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album. The show is based on Frank Wedekind's groundbreaking play, set in 1891, Spring Awakening follows a group of young people as they navigate the joys and challenges of adolescence while searching for identity, connection, and understanding in a society that often refuses to answer their questions.

Although the story is set more than a century ago, the emotions and struggles these young people face remain remarkably relevant today,' said Diana Canova, director of the TheatreWorks production. 'At its heart, Spring Awakening is about the universal desire to be heard, understood, and accepted. The show's extraordinary music and emotional honesty continue to resonate with audiences of all ages.

The production features a talented cast led by Jules Kessler as Melchior, Chloe Rachler as Wendla, and Mike Zimmerman as Moritz, alongside an ensemble of local young adult performers from across western Connecticut.

'Wendla goes through a profound journey of self-discovery,' said Chloe Rachler from Madison, CT. 'What makes this show so special is its honesty. It reminds us how important empathy, communication, and connection are, regardless of the era in which we live.'

'Being part of Spring Awakening has been rewarding,' said Jules Kessler, who portrays Melchior and is from Sandy Hook, CT. 'The score is incredibly powerful, and the story allows us to explore emotions and experiences that audiences immediately recognize in their own lives.'

Widely regarded as one of the most influential musicals of the 21st century, Spring Awakening features beloved songs including 'Mama Who Bore Me,' 'The Bitch of Living,' 'Touch Me,' 'The Dark I Know Well,' and the inspiring finale, 'The Song of Purple Summer.'

Purchase Tickets only on our website www.theatreworks.us online or by calling 860.350.6863.

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