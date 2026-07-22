TheatreWorks New Milford to Host New Play Stage Reading

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TheatreWorks New Milford continues its Page2Stage new play development series with a live reading of To Each Their Own by Tracey Knight Narang on Sunday, August 2, at 2:00 p.m. at the theater. Following the performance, audiences are invited to stay for a talkback with the playwright and director to discuss the work and its development.

To Each Their Own is a powerful drama about three women, three life-changing choices, and the men in their lives. After years of heartbreaking infertility, career-driven couple Liz and John unexpectedly discover they are expecting a child. Their joy quickly gives way to jealousy, deception, and long-buried family secrets as difficult moral questions threaten to unravel their marriage. Emotionally compelling and thought-provoking, the play leaves audiences asking, What would I do?

Playwright Tracey Knight Narang is a New York-based Tony Award-winning producer, playwright, and president of TKN Productions, producing theater on Broadway and the West End, as well as film projects. She is a member of the League of Professional Theatre Women, the Connecticut Theatre Women Network, and the Dramatists Guild of America.

The reading is directed by Carol Ziske, an accomplished director, choreographer, actor, and educator with more than five decades of professional theater experience. The production is produced by Lauren Yarger, an award-winning theater critic and playwright who created and produced a successful new play reading series at Connecticut's Palace Theater in Waterbury for four years.

Tickets and more information are available at www.theatreworks.us or by calling 860-350-6863.

Page2Stage is TheatreWorks New Milford's developmental reading series dedicated to bringing new plays to life before an audience. Audience feedback plays an important role in helping playwrights refine their work while giving theatergoers a unique opportunity to experience exciting new plays in their earliest stages. The series features everything from classic comedy to compelling contemporary drama.

About TheatreWorks New Milford

Founded in 1967, TheatreWorks New Milford is a nonprofit community theater dedicated to producing high-quality live theater while fostering artistic excellence through performance, education, and community engagement. Located in the heart of New Milford, Connecticut, TheatreWorks presents a diverse season of musicals, comedies, dramas, concerts, and special events, serving audiences and artists throughout western Connecticut and the surrounding region.

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