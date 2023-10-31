SPRING AWAKENING Comes to The Norwalk Conservatory Of The Arts

The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts will be presenting its first full-length musical production, Spring Awakening, November 9-12 at the Wall Street Theater in Norwalk, CT. In keeping with The Conservatory's fearless foray into establishing Fairfield County's first (college accreditation pending) performing arts institution, which was established in 2018 by Broadway performers Danny and Ricky Loftus George, Spring Awakening is a bold subject matter with intense performances. With music by Duncan Sheik and winner of 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening is an electrifying journey through the trials and challenges of adolescence. The story explores the mystery of attraction, desire, sex, insecurity, and the highs and lows of navigating the pressures of young adult life.

"Spring Awakening is bold and daring. It explores the unheard, anguished cries of young people through one of the best pop/rock scores in the Broadway canon.", says Danny, "College is the first time young people learn to live on their own, make choices for themselves, to advocate, to try new things, to grow. I cannot think of a more perfect piece of theatre for our inaugural class than Spring Awakening."

The production features 15 students and 2 professional actors. A formal audition process was conducted. A rigorous evening rehearsal schedule was added to the young performers' daily training programs. Back-of-the-house production duties are also performed by Conservatory students. Spring Awakening will be performed on the stage of the neighboring Wall Street Theater. 71 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT.