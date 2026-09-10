SILENT SKY by Lauren Gunderson to Open at Windham Theatre Guild

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The Windham Theatre Guild will present their next Main Stage production of Silent Sky by Lauren Gundersen, opening Friday, September 18th.

Silent Sky is the true story of 20th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt who explores a woman's place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women's ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. When Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she isn't allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she joins a group of women 'computers,' charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculates projects in 'girl hours' and has no time for the women's probing theories. As Henrietta, in her free time, attempts to measure the light and distance of stars, she must also take measure of her life on Earth, trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love.

Silent Sky runs September 18th-27th at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. Tickets are $22 for Adults, $17 for Students/Seniors, $15 for UCONN/ECSU/QVCC Students and $13 for Children under 12. Thursday, September 24th is the 'Pay What You Can Night' where you can make up your own admission price.

For more information and reservations call 423-2245 or visit windhamtheatreguild.org. Tickets are also available at the door. No refunds.

Silent Sky is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service. www.concordtheatricals.com.

Robin Rice/ WTG Publicity

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