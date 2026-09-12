Video: 'That Were Some Day' from Goodspeed's THE SNOW GOOSE





Now playing at Goodspeed, THE SNOW GOOSE has just released a video of Ashlyn Maddox singing "That Were Some Day." Performances are currently running now through Octher 18th. Check out the video!

On the windswept coast of England an unlikely bond forms between Philip, a reclusive artist shunned by society, and Frith, a resilient young woman, when they rescue a wounded snow goose. With World War II looming, their friendship allows her to imagine a life beyond her village and him to confront his own humanity as he sets sail on a daring journey to save soldiers trapped at Dunkirk. Discover an unforgettable new musical with a soaring score that will fill your heart.

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