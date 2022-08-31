Ridgefield Theater Barn Announces 2022-2023 Kids Workshop Season Featuring GLEE JR & More

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 31, 2022  

The Ridgefield Theater Barn recently opened registration for their Fall workshops, Oliver, Jr, for teens, and The Day the Aliens Attacked Ridgefield, for younger performers. In addition, they have announced their entire season of teen and youth workshops through the end of the school year offering parents and kids the opportunity to plan (and register) ahead, and potentially save money with discounted packages if kids are enrolled for an entire season of workshops.

RTBK workshops are geared toward kids grades 3 through 12 with an interest in acting, improv, singing, or musical theater. The programs are non-audition based, inclusive to all, and offer a fun, nurturing environment where kids can be themselves. Due to the generous support of Arts for Everyone, financial aid and scholarships are available to any student.

Other offerings later in the season are Glee and Glee, Jr (two sessions of each), more teen and youth plays in the Winter, and a youth musical and two teen intensives (Improv and Musical Theater) in the Spring.

For more information, including full descriptions, a complete schedule, workshop and package prices, and registration details, please visit the Barn's website, www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org. Those with questions regarding financial support should reach out to Executive Director Pamme Jones at executivedirector@ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org





August 31, 2022

The Ridgefield Theater Barn has announced their entire season of teen and youth workshops through the end of the school year offering parents and kids the opportunity to plan (and register) ahead, and potentially save money with discounted packages if kids are enrolled for an entire season of workshops.
