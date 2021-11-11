Reza EDGE OF ILLUSION Announced At The Ridgefield Playhouse

Don't expect rabbits out of hats, Reza has taken the art of illusion to a new level, delivering his rock concert style magic show to audiences across the globe. Reza's current tour transports concert level lighting & production merged with cutting-edge magic. He isn't just a magician, he is a world-class entertainer. Catch Reza Edge of Illusion at The Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 4:30pm, part of Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and Xfinity Family Series with support from HamletHub. The show, sponsored by South Salem Animal Hospital & Noah's Ark Animal Hospital, is filled with fantastic feats that will blow your mind!

Reza has garnered a world-wide buzz and loyal fan base with his passion for creating signature grand-scale illusions. His unique brand of illusion has landed him on popular reality shows across 31 countries, including TV appearances on A&E's "Duck Dynasty" and The CW's "Penn & Teller: Fool Us." The Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone Recipient is Hispanic Center of Greater Danbury. Additional sponsorship provided by Union Savings Bank. Make it a great day out with the family - visit Dimitri's Diner (16 Prospect Street, Ridgefield) before or after the show and enjoy 10% off your bill when tickets are presented. Media sponsor for the event is Danbury's 98Q.

Audiences can expect to witness such mega illusions as passing through the spinning blades of an industrial fan, a record breaking recreation of Houdini's most famous stunt and other unbelievable tricks! More than a magic show, Reza infuses state of the art production elements, masterful comedic timing, and numerous interactive and inspirational moments, allowing the audience to experience the magic first hand. Perhaps Reza's greatest secret is his uncanny ability to communicate his performance art on such a personal level. Young and fresh, Edge of Illusion has earned various awards including "Magician of the Year." Reza is intriguing, engaging, and captivating....a can't miss show for the entire family!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($45 - $55) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.