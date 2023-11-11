Review: SPRING AWAKENING at The Wall Street Theater

Not to be missed. This show runs through November 12th only

By: Nov. 11, 2023

Review: SPRING AWAKENING at The Wall Street Theater

The angst of adolescence is the theme of Spring Awakening, the 2007 alt-rock musical which won eight Tony Awards, and its production by the Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts is not to be missed.

Frank Wedekind’s 1891 play, on which Spring Awakening is based, is relevant today with its story of teenagers’ yearning to be free of the pressures and restrictions of dysfunctional and hypocritical families, school, and church. The play, by the way, has been censored or band throughout the decades because the story includes nudity, sexual abuse, masturbation, a back-alley abortion, and suicide, all as tastefully done as possible. Which means that everyone over the age of 15 will be more interested in seeing it, just as banned books make people more curious.

The book and lyrics by Steven Sater with music by Duncan Sheik, has some soft and poignant moments within the sad and painful lives of teenagers in a small town. James Licari’s simple set and Marc Coppola’s lighting design depict a place that offers little to its residents other than what looks like pieces of a fence that’s meant to wall them in and deter outsiders. It’s a brilliant backdrop to the story about people with so much emptiness in their lives.

The cast stars Paul Schoelier as the brainy, charismatic, and rebellious Melchior, Samantha Lane as the innocent and naïve Wendla, and Jackson Cook as the hapless Moritz. The rest of the characters are played by Abby Arza (Ilse), Lauren Cook (Anna), Renee Elkady (Thea), Adrian Jstn (Otto), Mikey Jantzen (Georg), Vinny Oldford (Ernst), Kai Turner (Hanschen), Zalah Vallien (Martha), and Bennett Cooper, Carina Hernandez, Daniel Swanson, and Olivia Flaherty as swings. Seasoned actors John Anker Bow and Leeanna Rubin play various adults in the show.

This is the first full-length production by The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts, which trains student performers by professionals in the field. However, they are immensely talented and definitely ready for the next phase of their careers. Cook, Lane, and Schoelier, the three main performers have amazing voices and stage presence and are outstanding actors as well as musical performers. Schoelier is passionate and edgy as Melchior. Lane is luminous as Wendla. Cook plays Moritz with dignity, strength, and vulnerability.

Daniel Loftus George’s expert direction and Ricky Loftus George’s dazzling choreography also make this production dynamic. The live orchestra is comprised of Fred Feeney, who is also the show’s music director and conductor as well as pianist, John Tuohy on guitar, Alex Smith on bass, Theo Payen on violin, and Liam Kerekes on drums. Susan Hilferty’s costumes were just right for the period.

The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts will present Cabaret in Spring 2024. Spring Awakening performed to a nearly full house. We can’t wait to see it.

Spring Awakening runs through Sunday, November 12 at the beautiful Wall Street Theatre, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk (just next to the Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts). (203) 343-0384.




