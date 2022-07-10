Review: KIM'S CONVENIENCE at Westport Country Playhouse

The Westport Country Playhouse third offering this season continues its theme of family, and Kim's Convenience is another gem of a play. This play was the source of Canada's popular six season television series about a two generation Korean-Canadian family.

The title of Ins Choi's award-winning play refers to the Toronto convenience store owned by the Kims (played by David Shih and Chuja Seo). Mr. and Mrs. Kim are called Appa (father) and Umma (mother). They have a 30-year-old single daughter Janet (Cindy Im), whom Appa wants to take over the store once he retires, but she wants to become a photographer. They also have a son Jung (Hyunmin Rhee), who ran away as a teenager after an enormous fight with Appa. They interact with Alex (Eric R. Williams), a policeman and friend. Williams also plays Mr. Lee, who makes Appa an offer on his business, and a Jamaican shopper).

The conflicts in the family are totally relatable, both among families who have lived in the same country for many generations, but especially among immigrant families. The first generation either came to a new country out of necessity or hope, but clings to memories of the mother country. The second generation invariably wants to break away from ethnic traditions. The third generation usually wants to embrace its heritage. It is unclear when and why Appa and Umma came to Canada, but there are suggestions that life was hard for them in Korea. They still speak Korean to each other and English to their offspring. Appa was a teacher and an expert martial arts fighter in Korea, something he remains proud of. But Appa also holds on tenaciously to the bad memories, even the ones before his life, such as his prejudice against anything Japanese because Japan invaded and controlled Korea until 1945. Appa forces his daughter to call 911 whenever he sees a Japanese car parked in a no-parking spot in front of his store. He also shows his prejudice against people of color and homosexuality when he explains how he determines if a person is "steal" or "no steal" (shoplifter in his heavy accent and poor grammar). Nevertheless, the play is warm, funny, and moving.

Nelson T. Eusebio III's direction is impeccable, capturing the humor and sincerity of the characters. The casting is flawless. Shih is perfect as Mr. Kim - funny, tough, overprotective, and loving. Seo is a living doll on stage - sweet, kind, understanding, and quietly strong. Im is perfect as Janet - credible and spirited. Rhee has the smallest role, but he makes the most of it as the luckless son, portraying him as resilient and responsible. He makes Jung's reconciliation with Appa believable. Williams nearly steals the show in his multiple roles. He is funny and adaptable, but he is most endearing as Alex. Even Appa approves of him as a husband for Janet.

You-Shin Chen's scenic design is astounding not just because of the gazillion items you expect to see at a convenience store, but also the transition into a church, lit exquisitely by Marie Yokoyama.

Even if you have seen the hit series on Netflix, you must see the original source. You will love it all over again and appreciate it more because it's live and it beautifully recounts the enduring concerns of cultures, generations, and change. Kim's Convenience runs through Tuesdays through Sunday until July 17 at the Westport Country Playhouse, so book your tickets now. The Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court in Westport. For tickets, call (203) 227-4177 or visit www.westportplayhouse.org/show/kimsconvenience. Don't forget to bring your mask and proof of vaccination.