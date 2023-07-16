Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Westport Country Playhouse

So you think you already know Dial M for Murder? The 1954 movie was terrific, but Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of Frederick Knott’s play actually improves on the original. Knott’s plot is not uncommon – a man who married for money wants to have his wife murdered after he discovers she had an affair. But Hatcher’s script tightens the original from three acts to two, changes the gender and skin color of the wife’s lover, and adds twists that will keep audiences glued to the stage from start to finish. Add to that Mark Lamos’s superb direction, and audiences will see this classic thriller as a completely reinvigorated show. That alone is an accomplishment because the most important prop in the play cannot be updated – the old-fashioned dial telephone. A mobile phone just won’t cut it.

The cast is comprised of Kate Abbruzzese as Margot Wendice, Patrick Andrews as her husband Tony Wendice, Krystel Lucas as her lover Maxine, Denver Milord as her would-be murderer Lesgate, and Kate Burton as Inspector Hubbard. They are all exceptional performers and are cast perfectly in these roles. The gender changes in the play work credibly and seamlessly, even though the setting is still 1954 in London, when homosexuality was still a crime. Lucas is drop dead gorgeous, clever, and personable, and it’s no stretch of the mind that Margot fell in love with her character. Abbruzzese is ladylike and strong as Margot. Andrews is charming, slick, and cunning as a man who is determined to keep the comfortable lifestyle to which he’s been accustomed. Milord is realistic as another money-grubbing cad who has a long history of conquests and false identities. Just a nice little tidbit: Lesgate and Tony had crossed paths at Cambridge and again in the Wendices’ apartment. Burton rounds out this already excellent cast with her razor-sharp, take no prisoners performance as the capable and no-nonsense Inspector Hubbard.

Alexander Dodge’s set is mid-century modern at its finest, inspired by Robin and Lucienne Day’s world-renowned furniture and textile designs. It is exquisite, bright, and spacious in addition to being functional for the play, which requires a door in the center, huge French glass doors to overlook the gardens, and two doors on the opposite side that lead to the bedroom and kitchen. Emma Deane’s lighting design beautifully complements the set. Kate Marvin’s sound design drew us in from the start with period music and perfect acoustics. The costumes by Fabian Fidel Aguilar (www.fabianfidelaguilar.com) are gorgeous. People in that era dressed well when they left the house. The clever day suits and evening gowns for Margot and Maxine are stunning. Even the clothes that Margot wears when she’s lounging at home are beautiful. Although Tony is a status seeker, his wardrobe is tasteful rather than exaggerated. Lesgate, also a money chaser, wears clothes with an edgier style. Shane Ann Younts is the dialect coach giving everyone English accents except for Lucas’s character. Lucas is the outsider – a talented and intelligent writer who is about to become successful after living in a sixth-floor walkup apartment in Lower Manhattan. Kudos for Younts for getting the accents right.

Dial M for Murder plays on Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. through July 29. The play is recommended for ages 12 and up. Running time is approximately two hours with one intermission. Single tickets start at $45. For information on special offers, including discounts for students, senior citizens, educators, military and first responders, Indigenous peoples, professional playwrights, and groups, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and library passes, visit www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/box-office/.

Finally, Westport Country Playhouse is holding a special fundraising campaign to enhance this legendary theater. Called “Save Your Playhouse,” its aim is to raise $2,000,000 by the end of July in order to transform the Playhouse into a center that offers a wide array of performing arts. For highlights of the campaign and to donate, visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/support/save-your-playhouse/