Review: CLUE at Castle Craig Players

The Castle Craig Players have done it, with a first-rate cast, in Meriden, CT! On Saturday, July 30th, I had the pleasure of seeing a show that I had been looking forward to ever since it was first announced. As someone who has been a fan of the board game Clue since 1985, Clue the movie since 1986, and even Clue the VCR game, several years later, I was very excited to see CLUE, the stage show, as performed by the Castle Craig Players at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse in Meriden, CT. The play is by Sandy Rustin, Hunter Foster, and Eric Price, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Under the wonderful direction of Ian Galligan, the Castle Craig Players have successfully put on yet another phenomenal production that combines comedy with murder mystery!

For those familiar with the movie, the play sticks closely to the movie, yet contains enough nuances to keep us all intrigued with what will happen or be said next. For those not familiar with the movie, the story involves the six characters from the board game (Col. Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mrs. Peacock, and Mr. Green) being invited to a mansion on a stormy 1950s night. They are greeted by Wadsworth, the butler, and meet Yvette the maid. The six guests do not know each other and are not totally sure why they have all been invited. It soon is revealed that they are all in some way connected with the government and then made clear, by Wadsworth, that they are all being blackmailed by the same man, Mr. Boddy. Mr. Boddy arrives and threatens to expose all of them, if he is turned in to the police for blackmailing them. After Mr. Boddy gives them gifts, each of which is a lethal weapon (candlestick, knife, wrench, rope, lead pipe, revolver), he tells them that the only way to avoid being exposed is if one of them kills Wadsworth. He then shuts off the lights. When the lights come back on, it is not Wadsworth who appears dead, but Mr. Boddy. From there, the murders and mystery increase.

The mobile set with rotating walls has been brilliantly designed by Bill Westermeyer and Mark Laucella. Even the scene changes contain humor, as cast members run in place on stage, simulating running to the next room, while the crew transforms the set behind them.

The entire cast displays incredible talent, as individuals and as a collective group! The precision in movements and dialogue shows excellent teamwork and cooperation among the members of this cast, all of whom have strong stage presence and tight stage chemistry with each other. It is clear that a lot of hard work has been put into this production and the entire cast got to have fun enjoying their roles during this performance. The positive energy they display from the stage radiates across throughout this sold out audience. This stellar cast includes Griffin Kulp as Wadsworth, Jim Kane as Mr. Green, Cameron Long as Miss Scarlet, Michael Jack Kaczynski as Professor Plum, Gina Marie Davies as Mrs. Peacock, Terrance Peters as Col. Mustard, Johanna Milani as Mrs. White, Toby Henst as Mr. Boddy, Mary Pelkey as Yvette, Elisa Albert as the Cook and others, Bret Olsen as the Motorist and others, and Nick Ciasullo as the Cop and others. Whether the cast members tried to imitate the character as shown in the movie or made their portrayal of their characters their own, each decision worked wonderfully for this stage production.

So who else gets murdered? Who did the murdering? What weapons did they use? In what rooms do the murders take place? Come to the show and find out!

I highly recommend CLUE the stage show, which is scheduled to continue to run through August 13, 2022. The show contains some lightning effects. While all the performances are presently sold out, there is a chance to be put on a waiting list at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188741®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcastlecraigplayers.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The Castle Craig Players show class, character, integrity, and loyalty in still letting my wife and me see this sold out show. Their positive example is refreshing and I look forward to seeing their future productions!