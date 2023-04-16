Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Westport Country Playhouse

When the Westport Country Playhouse opened its 93rd season this year, it was as big a blast of celebration of theater as you can get. The 1978 Broadway musical, Ain't Misbehavin' The Fats Waller Musical Show, has been revived multiple times, but this version, a co-production with Barrington Stage Company (Pittsfield, MA) and Geva Theatre Center (Rochester, NY), is one you mustn't miss.

Before the dynamic ensemble even comes on stage, you will be enthralled by Raul Abrego's gorgeous antique gold Art Deco set design with two stunning arches. The Westport Country Playhouse always has great stage sets, but this one is absolutely breathtaking. Add to that Philip Rosenberg's exquisite lighting design and you will already feel as if you're in theater heaven.

Then there's the amazing chemistry of the ensemble. Miya Bass, Paris Bennett, Jay Copeland, Judith Franklin, and Will Stone each have fabulous singing voices and are exceptional dancers, but together they are peerless onstage. Each gets to shine alone, with a partner, and as part of the group.

The selected songs of Thomas "Fats" Waller (1904-1943) and the plotless show, conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz, are still enjoyable after all these years. There were two wartime ration songs, "When the Nylons Bloom Again" and "Cash for Your Trash" as well as Waller's more famous songs, "Honeysuckle Rose," "'T Ain't Nobody's Biz-ness if I Do," and "I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter," and two funny songs, "Your Feet's Too Big" and "Fat and Greasy." Oana Botez designed simple, but elegant costumes for most of the show and dazzling ones for the number "Lounging at the Waldorf." Jeffrey L. Page's direction and choreography, with the assistance of Fritzlyn Hector, were equally impressive. The onstage band includes Music Director Terry Bogart on piano, Donavan Austin on trombone, Jason Clotter on bass, Bernell Jones II and Kevin Oliver on clarinet and sax, Ryan Sands on drums, and John Williams II on trumpet. Leon Rothenberg's sound was a perfect complement to the set design and light and beautifully showcased the singing talent of the cast.

Opening night is always a treat, but Ain't Misbehavin' had two special guests in the audience: Richard Maltby, Jr. and André De Shields. When you book your tickets for Ain't Misbehavin', be sure to book your tickets for opening nights for Dial M for Murder (July 11 through 29) and School Girls, Or, The African Mean Girls Play (October 24 through November 11). You will also want to see the New Works Reading, Bad Accents (April 24), Ari Axelford in A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway (May 15), Patti LuPone in Don't Monkey with Broadway (June 15), and more. There is always something special at the Westport Country Playhouse.

Ain't Misbehavin' runs through April 29 at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court in Westport. For tickets, call (203) 227-4177 or visit www.westportplayhouse.org.