Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Westport Country Playhouse

Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Westport Country Playhouse

Through April 29

Apr. 16, 2023  

When the Westport Country Playhouse opened its 93rd season this year, it was as big a blast of celebration of theater as you can get. The 1978 Broadway musical, Ain't Misbehavin' The Fats Waller Musical Show, has been revived multiple times, but this version, a co-production with Barrington Stage Company (Pittsfield, MA) and Geva Theatre Center (Rochester, NY), is one you mustn't miss.

Before the dynamic ensemble even comes on stage, you will be enthralled by Raul Abrego's gorgeous antique gold Art Deco set design with two stunning arches. The Westport Country Playhouse always has great stage sets, but this one is absolutely breathtaking. Add to that Philip Rosenberg's exquisite lighting design and you will already feel as if you're in theater heaven.

Then there's the amazing chemistry of the ensemble. Miya Bass, Paris Bennett, Jay Copeland, Judith Franklin, and Will Stone each have fabulous singing voices and are exceptional dancers, but together they are peerless onstage. Each gets to shine alone, with a partner, and as part of the group.

The selected songs of Thomas "Fats" Waller (1904-1943) and the plotless show, conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz, are still enjoyable after all these years. There were two wartime ration songs, "When the Nylons Bloom Again" and "Cash for Your Trash" as well as Waller's more famous songs, "Honeysuckle Rose," "'T Ain't Nobody's Biz-ness if I Do," and "I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter," and two funny songs, "Your Feet's Too Big" and "Fat and Greasy." Oana Botez designed simple, but elegant costumes for most of the show and dazzling ones for the number "Lounging at the Waldorf." Jeffrey L. Page's direction and choreography, with the assistance of Fritzlyn Hector, were equally impressive. The onstage band includes Music Director Terry Bogart on piano, Donavan Austin on trombone, Jason Clotter on bass, Bernell Jones II and Kevin Oliver on clarinet and sax, Ryan Sands on drums, and John Williams II on trumpet. Leon Rothenberg's sound was a perfect complement to the set design and light and beautifully showcased the singing talent of the cast.

Opening night is always a treat, but Ain't Misbehavin' had two special guests in the audience: Richard Maltby, Jr. and André De Shields. When you book your tickets for Ain't Misbehavin', be sure to book your tickets for opening nights for Dial M for Murder (July 11 through 29) and School Girls, Or, The African Mean Girls Play (October 24 through November 11). You will also want to see the New Works Reading, Bad Accents (April 24), Ari Axelford in A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway (May 15), Patti LuPone in Don't Monkey with Broadway (June 15), and more. There is always something special at the Westport Country Playhouse.

Ain't Misbehavin' runs through April 29 at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court in Westport. For tickets, call (203) 227-4177 or visit www.westportplayhouse.org.



New Paradigm Theatre Companys Gala to Honor Carole Dumas Photo
New Paradigm Theatre Company's Gala to Honor Carole Dumas
The New Paradigm Theatre Company (NPT) will present their annual Gala with the theme: JUMP N JIVE, a 1950's style Soda Shop/Sock Hop immersive event at Emmanuel Church on Saturday May 13, 2023, from 4 - 8 p.m.
Ballard Institute Presents OMA By Sandglass Theater, April 22 Photo
Ballard Institute Presents OMA By Sandglass Theater, April 22
As part of its 2023 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to present Oma by the Vermont-based Sandglass Theater on April 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
Photos: First Look At AINT MISBEHAVIN At Westport Country Playhouse Photo
Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At Westport Country Playhouse
Westport Country Playhouse kicks off its 93rd season with the sassy and sultry musical celebration, “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical,” winner of the 1978 Tony Award® for Best Musical, from April 11 through April 29. See photos from the production!
Shubert Theatre Announces COMPANY, HADESTOWN, And More For 2023-2024 Broadway Series Photo
Shubert Theatre Announces COMPANY, HADESTOWN, And More For 2023-2024 Broadway Series
Anthony McDonald, Executive Director of Shubert Theatre, has announced the lineup of the 2023-2024 Broadway Series shows for the theatre's 108th Anniversary Season.

From This Author - Sherry Shameer Cohen

Sherry Shameer Cohen is an award winning parachute journalist and blogger who is always looking for more challenging work. Her articles and photos have appeared in Connecticut Magazine, Greenwich M... (read more about this author)


Previews: THE PROM Embraces Acceptance At Stamford High SchoolPreviews: THE PROM Embraces Acceptance At Stamford High School
April 12, 2023

What more authentic place to produce the Broadway musical The Prom than at a high school with an enormously talented cast and director? Audiences will relive their high school feelings of wanting to be accepted the moment they step into Stamford High School's picture-perfect brick building.
Review: THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW at Music Theatre Of ConnecticutReview: THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW at Music Theatre Of Connecticut
April 2, 2023

It's totally outrageous with a lot of fishnet stockings, red lipstick, sequins, and feather boas, and a plot that is hard to follow. Yes, it's The Rocky Horror Picture Show and it's closing the Music Theatre of Connecticut's 36th season with a bang.
Feature: BUSHWHACKED! at Greenwich Theatre CompanyFeature: BUSHWHACKED! at Greenwich Theatre Company
March 23, 2023

Greenwich theater lovers now have everything!
Review: ORDINARY PEOPLE at Town Players of New CanaanReview: ORDINARY PEOPLE at Town Players of New Canaan
February 18, 2023

This important production is a must-see. Special events added.
Review: I HATE HAMLET at Music Theatre Of ConnecticutReview: I HATE HAMLET at Music Theatre Of Connecticut
February 5, 2023

Hurry up and book your tickets!
share